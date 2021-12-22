Last Updated:

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Week 3 Challenges Might Be Leaked, Read Report Here

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 follows the pattern of Winterfest from the previous years. Ahead of the Winterfest, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Week 3 is leaked.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Week 3 challenges might be leaked, read report here

Image: Twitter/@FortniteGame


Every year before the start of the Holiday Season, Epic Games holds the Fortnite Winterfest for fans and players around the world. This time around, the Fortnite Winterfest will be conducted from December 16, 2021, to January 6, 2022, giving players a window of 20 days to play the game and collect all the rewards. While Fortnite has recently begun with Chapter 3 in the game, players already have a lot of new things in the game to explore. Keep reading to know more about all Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Week 3. 

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 follows the pattern of Winterfest from the previous years. The festive season in Fortnite will be marked with gifts, surprises and other events in the game. Those who have been playing Fortnite for a couple of years shall remember the Lodge. Along with Winterfest 2021, Fortnite Lodge is back. For reference, Fortnite Lodge is a place in the main menu where players open gifts sent by other players during the festive season in Fortnite. Ahead of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Week 3, the quests have been tipped by a publication called MarketResearchTelecast.

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: Week 3 Missions Leaked

  • Search for Coolers (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
  • Slide 25 meters non-stop (0/25) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE
  • Bounce 5 times on Spider-Man’s trampolines without touching the ground (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
  • Talk to Guaco, Bunker Jonesy and Team Leader Arrumacos (0/3) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
  • Collect items stored in a shop (0/2) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
  • Deal damage to opponents in Hot Reels or Condo Cannon (0/75) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
  • Visit different Outposts of The Seven in the same game (0/2) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
  • Hit weak points while collecting (0/100) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
  • Get kills with an assault rifle (0/10) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has already begun and players are enjoying the new island and locations. At the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, Fortnite concluded the second chapter with an in-game event called "The End" where the island flipped over, leading to the new season. Thereafter, Fortnite servers were offline for the update to take place, and now they are back online, with the new chapter, Battle Pass, missions, in-game locations and more. The fortnite weekly challenge gets changed every week. Stay tuned for more gaming news. 

READ | When will Fortnite Servers come online? New update 19.01 server downtime & patch notes
READ | Fortnite Chapter 3 Spider-Man Skin: New Spiderman Scarlet Blackout available in game now
READ | Fortnite Winterfest 2021 begins December 16; see the multiple in-game rewards it brings
READ | Fortnite Winterfest 2021: Where is Cozy Lodge in Fortnite & how to warm yourself?
READ | Fortnite Winterfest 2021: How to get Blizzabelle skin? Check release date and time
Tags: Fortnite, Epic Games, Gaming News
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com