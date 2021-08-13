Fortnite Coin Location Guide: Where To Place Coins Around The Map In Fortnite?

Fortnite has introduced their new Free Guy challenges in the game. These include a new set of challenges that can be completed to get the new emote in the game. Completing these challenges is not difficult because they are pretty self-explanatory. But some players are having trouble finishing a specific challenge and are thus asking specific questions like where to place coins around the map in Fortnite? Here is all the information on the internet about place coins around the Fortnite challenge. Read more to know about Fortnite Coin Locations.

Where to place coins around the map in Fortnite?

Fortnite Season 7 has certainly brought in some of the most exciting challenges and missions to do in the game. The latest Free Guy challenges require the players to Place coins around the map in Fortnite. The layers need to land at some popular locations like Believer Beach and Dirty Docks to find these Fortnite Coin locations. Keep in mind that all the players will be attempting to complete this challenge. So be alert when you are landing at these locations. It is suggested to health up and collect enough ammo before heading out to complete these challenges. Here is a list of Fortnite Coin Locations available in the game. Makers have also released a new set of weekly challenges. Here is a list of all the new Fortnite Week 10 challenges. Read

Believer Beach (x2)

Pleasant Park (x2)

Craggy Cliffs.

Holly Hatchery.

Misty Meadows.

Lazy Lake.

Retail Row.

Dirty Docks

Fortnite Free Guy challenges

Get hit by moving vehicle (1)

Place coins around the map (3)

Reboot or revive teammates or interact with campfires (1)

Take melee damage (1)

Talk with any NPC (1)

Fortnite Weekly challenges

Fortnite Week 10 Epic Quests

Use the Grab-itron or Saucer’s tractor beam to deliver a tractor to Hayseed’s Farm (1)

Travel in an Inflate-A-Bull (200)

Visit the Guardian Towers (3)

Catch a gun while fishing (1)

Outlast opponents (200)

Eliminations at close range (1)

Damage Doctor Stone (50)

Fortnite Week 10 Legendary Quests