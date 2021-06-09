Fortnite Converse With Sunny Challenge: Find Out Where Is Sunny In Fortnite Here

Fortnite Season 7 has at last shown up and the topic of the new season has been set as Invasion. The entire of Fortnite island has been attacked with UFOs and Aliens and the characters need to cooperate to defeat this intrusion. Through the most recent Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite, players will get new week after week challenges, occasions, skins, missions, game modes thus substantially more. Numerous individuals need to become familiar with the converse with Sunny challenge in Fortnite.

Converse with Sunny Challenge in Fortnite

The weekly challenges for the first week of Fortnite Season 7 have been released. Like always the players have received a set of Epic challenges and Legendary Challenges. One of the legendary challenges needs the players to converse with a character called Sunny in Fortnite. The issue that players are having with this challenge is that they don’t know where is Sunny in Fortnite. With the help of this guide, the players can learn where is Sunny in Fortnite and converse with him to finish this legendary weekly challenge. Apart from Sunny the players need to talk to 5 other characters in Fortnite to complete this legendary quest. Check out Fortnite Sunny location below:

Sunny: Can be found at Believer Beach on the Pier

Abstrakt: Southwest of Boney Burbs the players will find a house near a pond

Dreamflower: Towards the West of Corny Complex where the river bends

Riot: On the northern side of Retail Row, the players will find this character in a building

Bushranger: Towards the east of Misty Meadows, players will find this character near a bridge

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 1

Fortnite Season 7 Weekly Challenges for the first week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of Fortnite XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge Fortnite XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges

Collect different weapon types (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs - (0/7) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle (0/500) - 30,000 XP

Elimination with the Rail Gun (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade Weapons at upgrade benches (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Accept a quest from a payphone (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade weapons at an upgrade bench (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (0/3) - 45,000 XP

Collect Stone From The Aftermath (0/100) - 30,000 XP

Collect 10 different IO tech weapons (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach (0/3) - 30,000 XP

IMAGE: FORTNITEGAME TWITTER