Fortnite Cosmic Summer Event: Release Date And More Details About The Event

Fortnite has been one of the most played free to play games of all time. The makers have been releasing new events and tournaments for the players to participate in the game. Thus the players have recently been trying to find some information about the new Fortnite Cosmic Summer event. They are trying to know more about this new event that is going to be launched into the game. So here is all the information needed to understand the functioning of the Fortnite Cosmic Summer event.

Fortnite Cosmic Summer Event

Fortnite makers have now confirmed June 22 as the release date for their new Fortnite Cosmic Summer Event. This event will be live till July 5 and the players will be required to reach Believer Beach in order to take part in it. It will be a two-week event that will grant the players a number of different rewards that can be claimed by finishing new quests in the game. Not a lot of information has been released by the makers yet but Epic Games have posted a mysterious invite for the Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration festival. The makers of Fortnite are also known to arrange large events in the game like their in-game concerts and other big gaming events.

Thus this Summer party is also expected to bring in some new and exciting guests to the game. Cosmic Summer Celebration party is expected to be the most hyped-up plan of this event, but SlashGear notes that Epic could bring a few more events. So, waiting for the makers to release any more information about the game is a great option for knowing more about this event. Apart from this, makers have also released the new set of weekly challenges and that have been the talk of the gaming community. So here are these Fortnite weekly challenges.

More about Fortnite Week 2 challenges

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake (7): 30,000 XP

Explosive damage to opponents or opponent structure (500): 30,000 XP

Collect spray cans from warehouse in Dirty

Docks or garages in Pleasant Park (2): 30,000 XP

Destroy equipment at satellite stations (15): 30,000 XP

Seach for graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner (1): 30,000 XP

Visit different named locations in a single match (5): 30,000 XP

Enter a UFO (1): 30,000 XP

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER