Fortnite Court Crashers: How To Collect Coins In Court Crashers?

The Fortnite x NBA Creative Hub kicked up on May 25th and will run through June 1st, 2021. Once a game of 'Court Crashers' has begun, tag along and, as simple as it may seem, collect the points by scoring some good hoops. The blue ones in the back provide 50 points, but they take a lot of practice. So how to play a match of court crashers and how to collect coins in court crashers? Continue reading the article for a guide on this.

Court Crashers

The NBA crossover challenges were introduced in the most recent Fortnite version. There are 4 of them in total right now which will require the players to visit the creative club. Here are all four of them:

Visit the NBA Creative Hub

Play one match of “Court Crashers”

Collect coins in “Court Crashers”

Complete all “The Crossover” Challenges

You'll need to switch to Creative matchmaking mode in Fortnite to visit the NBA Creative Hub. Begin the game by selecting “My Games” from the four options available. Wait for the game to begin after selecting NBA Crossover Hub. After launching the game, you'll need to wait a minute in the lobby before dropping into the hub and completing the objective.

To play a game of Court Crashers, go to the lobby and select it from the list of games. You'll be placed in a game with a few other players, and you'll be able to begin working on the next task. Court Crashers is a point-based game in which you score points by flying into various hoops. The buckets further back in the court are for more points, and some of them are worth double points on occasion.

In Court Crashers, you'll want to slide down the main ramp and try to land in a hoop to collect cash. You will receive coins after each basket. Missing the hoop or going off the ramp and earning an "air ball" is a simple way to do this. For an airball, you still get one cent and another when you revive. It reduces the amount of time it takes to acquire all thirty coins.

IMAGE: Epic Games