Fortnite Cow Decoy Locations: Know How To Complete This Legendary Quest

Fortnite has managed to grab the attention of the entire gaming community with the latest Legendary challenges that have been launched. The players have thus been asking a nuembr of questions about these Fortntie Season 7 Week 6 challenges that have just been released. They have been asking specific questions like Where to place cow decoys on farms? To help out these players here is all the information needed to complete this Fortnite season 7 week 6 challenges. Read more about Cow Decoy Location.

Where to place cow decoys on farms?

These challenges will be ready to complete in the game by tomorrow. Keep in mind that the Cow Decoy Location can only be found at specific places in the game. The players will need to reach Corny Complex and the Hayseed farm in order to get these cow decoys in the game. It is recommended to land at Hayseed farm first and then moves on to Corny Complex to finish this Legendary quest. Seeing the players search about these weekly challenges in Fortnite is common. Every week, the makers released a new set of Epic Challenges as well as Legendary Challenges. Completing these challenges will help the players increase their XP easily in the game. Here is also a list of all the Epic and Legendary challenges that have been released recently. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from Youtube that can help the players give a visual representation of how to complete this particular weekly challenge. Read more

Epic Quests

Collect gold bars (0/500): 30,000 XP

Spend gold bars (0/500): 30,000 XP

Destroy equipment on top of Abductors (0/3): 30,000 XP

Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas (0/3): 30,000 XP

Deploy Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery (0/3): 30,000 XP

Destroy alien trees (0/5): 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests