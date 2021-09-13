Fortnite Creator Epic Games To Continue Its Legal Fight Against Apple

In a recent update in the Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit, a judge handed down mixed decisions. While the federal judge's rulings ask Apple to loosen a bit on developers and allow them to place external links in applications to inform users about a fully-functional payment mechanism outside the application, the ruling does not relax the 15 to 30% cut that Apple can keep on in-app payments.

According to recent reports, Epic Games in a legal filing on Sunday says that it has plans to appeal a ruling in the antitrust case and continue its legal fight against Apple. The judge on the case could not infer whether Apple is practising a monopoly, which was one of the primary points brought up by Epic.

Did Epic win?

While Epic might have been able to get a verdict that Apple cannot prohibit developers to include externals links or other calls to action direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, the company lost more than $3 million dollars to Apple. The judge ruling also deems the act of inserting a direct payment mechanism as a breach of contract. Since Apple has already terminated Epic's developer account on the breach of its contract, Epic cannot include any external links now.

Read the ruling here

According to the injunction issued by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, Apple is "hereby permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers from (i) including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to in-app purchasing and (ii) communicating with customers through points of contact, obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration within the app."

When did the Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit begin?

The Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit was filed by the former in August 2020. In the lawsuit, Epic Games had challenged Apple's stringent rules for payment methods in applications on the App Store. The founder of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney wanted to either reduce the 30 per cent cut that Apple takes on in-app purchases or completely bypass Apple App Store while accepting payments from the player. Epic implemented certain changes in the mobile video game called Fortnite and eventually got removed from the Apple App Store, which led Epic to file the lawsuit.