Fortnite Crew Pack April 2022: Sayara outfits, accessories and other benefits

Fortnite, the popular multiplayer battle royale game has launched the April Crew Pack as a part of the Fortnite Crew benefits. It includes several in-game rewards including a new skin, instant access to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass and V-Bucks. As a part of the April Crew Pack, the new Fortnite Sayara outfit will be available to players. Keep reading to know more about the list of items included in the Fortnite Crew Pack April 2022.

Fortnite Crew Pack April 2022

Fortnite Sayara Outfit

On the official website, Fortnite says that "though hooded and masked, Sayara is unhindered in the April 2022 Crew Pack, This Crew Pack goes live for active Fortnite Crew subscribers at approximately 8 PM ET on March 31, 2022." The Fortnite April Crew pack contains Fangs of Sayara Back Bling, Dual Machettas Pickaxe, and Sayara Sight Wrap. All these items are there in the feature image used for this article.

Battle Pass

Another component of the Fortnite Crew Pack April 2022 is instant access to the current Season's Battle Pass. It implies that those who are the active subscribers of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will automatically get the Battle Pass. If by any chance players have bought the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle ass before subscribing to the Fortnite Crew Pack, a total of 950 V-Bucks will be returned to one's account.

V-Bucks

Active Fortnite Crew pack subscribers will get 1,000 V-Bucks every month (for which they remained subscribers). The date of receiving V-Bucks might differ according to the players' billing cycle. The official website mentions that those who have signed up on March 28, 2022, will be "granted 1000 V-Bucks upon the sign-up, then while subscribed, 1000 V-Bucks on April 28, 2022, then on May 28, 2022, and so on."

For those who are catching up, Fortnite Crew Packs are a subscription-based monthly service by Epic Games. It provides players with exclusive monthly content in the game as a part of the Crew Packs launched. The Fortnite Crew price is set at $11.9 per month, which roughly translates to Rs. 905. Stay tuned for more updates on Fortnite and other gaming news about trending topics like Elden Ring and Lost Ark.

