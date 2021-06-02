Fortnite Crop Circle Occurence: The Latest Foreshadowing Of Season 7 Is A Crop Circle

There have been aliens in Fortnite before, such as the appearance of the Xenomorph. The latest Season 7 foreshadowing is the appearance of crop circles as they have now been discovered on the map, with more aliens expected to arrive soon as part of the new Fortnite season. They may be found at Colossal Crops, where the cornfield in the farm's centre has been replaced with a strange-looking crop circle containing some goodies. Continue reading the article to know more about this latest update of the upcoming Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Crop Circle

The new season is expected to premiere around July 7th, so there's plenty of time to watch more bizarre incidents before the new season goes online. The players had previously been assigned jobs such as using CB Radios, investigating the Downed Black Helicopter, and mending damaged telescopes all across the island.

Players must locate five Crop Circles and set a "warning sign" at each location in the latest Foreshadowing quest. In comparison to the previous quests, this one is not difficult to complete, and the benefits include 24,000 XP for moving further in the Battle Pass. Crop Circles can be found throughout the Colossal Crops POI. One is at the hilltop farmer's house, and the others are all within the Colossal Crops area.

It's ideal to hop off the Battle Bus as soon as you've passed through Colossal Crops, and having some pals in your squad will undoubtedly assist. This is because the majority of people will be attempting to complete the task in the same way. Otherwise, you'll have to keep restarting new matches in order to obtain the chance to play the warning signs.

As for the Fortnite leaks of Season 7, no official news has been released on things like what the new theme could be, or what the character skins could be but it is most probably linked to aliens. Following the recent installation of Update 16.50 to the game, FNAssist on Twitter noticed that Aliens on Earth posters have been found all over the planet.

A lot of new "Alien" themed files added this patch, could it be the theme of Season 7?



via @FortTory #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/b8KHEqYZ0b — Max // Fortnite News & Leaks 🛸 (@FNLeaksAndInfo) May 25, 2021

One additional leak exposes the newest animals coming to the game. This could also disclose a great deal more about the type of map that will be included in the game.

IMAGE: Epic Games