Fortnite Cyber Infiltration Pack: Here's How To Get This Cosmetic Pack In The Game

Fortnite Season 6 has been released and the makers have been adding a number of new content to their game. Because of this, the players have become extremely curious about these new additions and are asking a number of questions about them. So to help them out, we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more to know about Fortnite.

Fortnite Cyber Infiltration Pack

Fortnite players have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They have been asking questions like what is the Cyber Infiltration pack and how to get the Cyber Infiltration pack. This is because the makers of the game have managed to add a number of new different cosmetics and packs to their game and the players are certainly curious about it. To help these players, we have managed to gather some intel on this Fortnite cosmetic pack that could answer their questions like what is the Cyber Infiltration pack and how to get the Cyber Infiltration pack. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about the Fortnite Cyber Infiltration pack.

The Cyber Infiltration pack inf Fortnite happens to be one of the rare cosmetic packs available in the game. The pack also happens to be a Limited Time Offer thus the users should certainly rush to get their hands on this pack. The pack can be bought from the Fortnite item shop for a total of 2200 V-Bucks in the game. The pack consists of some popular cosmetics like Chigusa, Megumi, Yuki, Guard Pup, H4ck // P4ck and Watchful Wabbit. Apart from that, the pack also contains the Harvesting Tools that correspond to the Outfits in this pack. Apart from this, we have managed to list all the new weekly challenges that have been introduced by the makers. Read more

Fortnite Weekly Challenges

Set structures on fire (10)

Search chests (7)

Eliminate opponents with weapons of Rare rarity or higher (3)

Shockwave wildlife using a shockwave grenade or bow (1)

Tame wildlife (1)

Deal damage to opponents with The Recycler (300)

Revive a teammate (1)

Legendary Challenge

Deal damage with Primal weapons

The makers had released a trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post has taken a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. The makers have also confirmed that they will be releasing the Batmanskin to the game which also happens to be another Fortnite Season 6 leak that everyone is talking about. According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game.

Promo Image Source: Fortnite Twitter