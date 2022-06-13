Fortnite Data Miner Leaks New Feature That Might Arrive With Creative 2.0 Update

In a piece of news that would guarantee surprise to gamers, some new piece of information regarding the Fortnite Creative 2.0 update has come up. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney confirmed recently that the update will arrive sometime in 2022. However, popular Fortnite data miner HYPEX shared some details regarding the impending update to Fortnite. According to the leaker, Creative 2.0 will come with a feature called Verse NPC, which is a scripted algorithm for non-playing characters.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 might come with Verse NPC

Users will be able to place the Verse NPC at any place on the map and the non-playing character will be able to move, emote and wander as a real player does. Furthermore, the tweet mentioned that the movement of Verse NPC will help players figure out whether a place on the map is reachable or unreachable. Upon being asked whether the feature supports live events, the leaker mentions that if players get used to it, the Verse NPC can be used to

Creative 2.0 will have a thing called "Verse NPC", it's basically a scripted AI and you can make it move to points on the map, wander, emote, ect.. And whenever that AI moves to the next point, it'll tell you if that point is reached, unreachable, canceled or unsupported. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 11, 2022

Most recently, Fortnite has released Season 3 Chapter 3: Vibin. On the official website, Fortnite mentions "Bounce around in Reality Falls, ride atop creatures, brave the Screwballer coaster, and revel with new arsenal. Drop into Season 3 and spread the good vibes!" The update has a lot of new content, including new points of interest on the map like the Reality Falls. Additionally, users get to use the Ballers to grapple onto surfaces.

In the new update, users can jump on a wolf or boar to ride it through landscapes with wildlife. Then there are new and returning weapons in the game, including the Two-Shot Shotgun, Designated Marksman Rifle, and Hammer Assault Rifle among others. To players' delight, Epic Games has also released a total of eight characters, including Darth Vader, Evie, Snap, Adira, Stormfarer, Maik, Sabina and Indiana Jones.

"In support of The Block 2.0 we’re releasing a variety of galleries and the Level Instance Device to enhance your creative experience. The Level Instance Device can be placed on an island as a volume, and props, buildings, or other objects can be placed inside that volume to save as a new level instance. This allows creators to easily copy and replicate designs across their island."