Fortnite: Delta One Quest In Fortnite Chapter 3 & How To Complete Them

Fortnite Battle Pass upgrades every season and brings new challenges for the players to complete. As a part of the latest update, Epic Games has introduced Delta One quest in Fortnite Chapter 3. The Fortnite Delta One quest is based on a video game series called Gears of War. Completing the Fortnite Delta One quest will reward players with new Delta One cosmetics, including spray and XP.
While some of the Fortnite Delta One Quests are a part of regular gaming, others require players to visit specific locations on the map. There are a total of five Delta One quests in Fortnite. They are: collect COG tags (3 credits), crouch behind barrier (one credit), damage an opponent with melee attach (one credit), do shotgun damage to an opponent (one credit), and collect Thrashball Memorabilia (one credit). Keep reading to know about how to complete delta one quest in Fortnite.
How to complete delta one quest in Fortnite?
- Collect COG Tags: There are a total of 10 COG tags around the new Fortnite Map and in order to complete a Delta One quest, a player needs to collect three of them. For getting three in less time, a player shall collect two COG tags from the location marked at The Daily Bugle. Other locations that have a COG tag are The Sanctuary, The Joneses, and the Rocky Reels.
- Crouch behind Barrier: Throughout the map, there are barriers with the logo of Gears of War. To complete this quest, all a player needs to do is to head over to one of these barriers and crouch behind it. For reference, barriers are present at Greasy Grove, Condo Canyon, Coney Crossroads, Sleepy Sound and more.
- Damage an opponent with Melee Attack: This Delta One quest can be completed in due course of the game. In order to damage another player with a melee attack, a player can first attack with a weapon and then finish the fight with a melee weapon.
- Do Shotgun Damage to an Opponent: To complete this quest, a player needs to deal damage to another player with a shotgun. Find a shotgun and equip it while looting and take a close-range fight with an opponent to deal damage with a shotgun.
- Collect Thrashball Memorabilia: These are located in the centre of the map. Landing here will enable players to collect all the three Memorabilia, including the Thrashball Poster, Thrashball and Foam Finger.