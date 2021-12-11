Fortnite: Delta One Quest In Fortnite Chapter 3 & How To Complete Them

Fortnite Battle Pass upgrades every season and brings new challenges for the players to complete. As a part of the latest update, Epic Games has introduced Delta One quest in Fortnite Chapter 3. The Fortnite Delta One quest is based on a video game series called Gears of War. Completing the Fortnite Delta One quest will reward players with new Delta One cosmetics, including spray and XP.

While some of the Fortnite Delta One Quests are a part of regular gaming, others require players to visit specific locations on the map. There are a total of five Delta One quests in Fortnite. They are: collect COG tags (3 credits), crouch behind barrier (one credit), damage an opponent with melee attach (one credit), do shotgun damage to an opponent (one credit), and collect Thrashball Memorabilia (one credit). Keep reading to know about how to complete delta one quest in Fortnite.

How to complete delta one quest in Fortnite?