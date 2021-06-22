Last Updated:

Fortnite Downtime: Know How Long Is The Downtime Today

The Fortnite downtime starts at around 03:30 PM ET on Tuesday, June 22. As the servers go offline, the Fortnite 17.10 update would be available to download.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Fortnite Cosmic Summer Event will be beginning on June 22, 2021, with the launch of the Fortnite update 17.10 on all gaming platforms such as PS5/4, Xbox X/S/One, Nintendo Switch and Android smartphones. To prepare the server for the upcoming Fortnite 17.10 update, Fortnite downtime would begin on Tuesday, 3:30 PM ET, 8:30 PM BST and on Wednesday at 01:00 AM IST. Read more to know about the upcoming Fortnite update and how long is the Fortnite downtime. 

How long is the Fortnite downtime for Fortnite 17.10 update?

As stated earlier, the Fortnite downtime starts at around 03:30 PM ET on Tuesday, June 22. As the servers go offline, the Fortnite 17.10 update would be available to download. The duration of Fortnite downtime is not confirmed yet. However, previously, the servers have been down for 3 to 4 hours. Considering the previous record, the Fortnite downtime might last for a long as 4 hours, after which the players can enjoy playing the game again. It would not be a surprise if the servers come back online earlier. 

Fortnite Cosmic Summer Event 

As announced by Fortnite on Twitter, the Cosmic Summer Celebration begins at 9 AM ET on June 22, 2021. A venue is also shared for the players: Believer Beach. It will be the biggest update since the launch of Fortnite Season 7. The event will come with a variety of new challenges and rewards for players all around the world. According to Epic Games, "the festivities include new quests, new rewards, and a whole lot of fun with your friends". The Fortnite Cosmic Summer Event would come with a new way to enter the Mothership. Additionally, the Arena Hype Points will be reset with Fortnite 17.10 launch. 

READ | Where to destroy equipment at satellite stations in Fortnite? Find all the details here

Fortnite 17.10 patch notes 

General issues

  • Item Shop update notice not clearing

Battle Royale Issues 

  • Taking damage through cars while in motion
  • Ability to change loot pools in Battle Lab temporarily disabled
  • Character Collection Book incompletable due to missing entries
  • Saucers may become inoperable if a beamed-up object falls on it
  • One-handed Pickaxes continue to perform extra swings

