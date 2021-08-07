Last Updated:

Fortnite Emotes Update: Epic Games Removed The Bear Hugging Emote From The Servers

Fortnite emotes update has recently removed the hugging emote and the players are curious about it. Here is all the information about this update. Read more

Fortnite emotes

Fortnite has added several in-game features to interact with the players. The option to use Fortnite emotes were launched a long time ago. Epic Games has increased the list of Fortnite emotes but have also scraped off many from their servers. A recent post on their Twitter handle confirms that they recently removed the Fortnite Hugging emoticon because of some glitch. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are trying to learn more about this popular emote. Here is all the information about Fortnite removing their emote from the game. 

Epic Games removes Hugging in Fortnite

A recent post from Fortnite Status confirms that the Hugging bear emote is off the game’s servers now. This is mostly because of the bug that forced the in-game characters to go into an obscene position. The makers also confirmed that players who had already purchased the emote will be able to make a tokenless refund sometime next week. The price of this emote was 200 V-bucks. Thus the players who had purchased this emote might get back their in-game money or an option to buy anything worth the same price. Apart from this, the game is currently getting a lot of attention for their upcoming concert.

More about Fortnite 

The makers are going to bring in the American singer, Ariana Grande into their gameverse for a musical concert. This is a common thing to see pop stars delivering musical performances for this game. Before this popular artists like Travis Scott, Major Lazer and Marshmallow had also been featured in this game. Players have also been talking about the latest set of Fortnite Weekly Challenges. Here is a list of all the Epic and Legendary quests released for this week.  

Fortnite Week 9 Legendary Quests

  • Answer Slone from a phone 0/1 – 15,000 XP
  • Equip a Detector and disable an alien billboard in a single game 0/2 – 45,000 XP
  • Collect materials at Holly Hatchery 0/100 – 30,000 XP
  • Eliminate Trespassers 0/3 – 30,000 XP
  • Place a scanner in an alien biome 0/1 – 30,000 XP
  • Place spy probes 0/3 – 30,000 XP

Fortnite Week 9 Epic Quests

  • Launch toilets with a Grab-Itron 0/2 – 30,000 XP
  • Dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a Saucer 0/1 – 30,000 XP
  • Avoid taking damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents in a single match 0/1 – 30,000 XP
  • Reveal an opponent with a Recon Scanner then hit them with a Rail Gun 0/1 – 30,000 XP
  • Drive an IO vehicle with off-road tires 0/1000 – 30,000 XP
  • Use IO launchpads 0/1 – 30,000 XP
  • Carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station’s Dish to an entrance of Corny Complex 0/2 – 30,000 XP

