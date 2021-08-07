Fortnite Emotes Update: Epic Games Removed The Bear Hugging Emote From The Servers

Fortnite has added several in-game features to interact with the players. The option to use Fortnite emotes were launched a long time ago. Epic Games has increased the list of Fortnite emotes but have also scraped off many from their servers. A recent post on their Twitter handle confirms that they recently removed the Fortnite Hugging emoticon because of some glitch. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are trying to learn more about this popular emote. Here is all the information about Fortnite removing their emote from the game.

Epic Games removes Hugging in Fortnite

A recent post from Fortnite Status confirms that the Hugging bear emote is off the game’s servers now. This is mostly because of the bug that forced the in-game characters to go into an obscene position. The makers also confirmed that players who had already purchased the emote will be able to make a tokenless refund sometime next week. The price of this emote was 200 V-bucks. Thus the players who had purchased this emote might get back their in-game money or an option to buy anything worth the same price. Apart from this, the game is currently getting a lot of attention for their upcoming concert.

More about Fortnite

The makers are going to bring in the American singer, Ariana Grande into their gameverse for a musical concert. This is a common thing to see pop stars delivering musical performances for this game. Before this popular artists like Travis Scott, Major Lazer and Marshmallow had also been featured in this game. Players have also been talking about the latest set of Fortnite Weekly Challenges. Here is a list of all the Epic and Legendary quests released for this week.

Fortnite Week 9 Legendary Quests

Answer Slone from a phone 0/1 – 15,000 XP

Equip a Detector and disable an alien billboard in a single game 0/2 – 45,000 XP

Collect materials at Holly Hatchery 0/100 – 30,000 XP

Eliminate Trespassers 0/3 – 30,000 XP

Place a scanner in an alien biome 0/1 – 30,000 XP

Place spy probes 0/3 – 30,000 XP

Fortnite Week 9 Epic Quests