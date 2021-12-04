Fortnite Event: When Is The Fortnite Chapter 2 Live Event? Check Start Date & Start Time

After eight full seasons of build-up, it’s finally time for Fortnite players to “take on The Cube Queen in one last stand for the fate of the Island” as Chapter 2 of its popular battle royale game is ending. Epic Games had announced that the game’s ongoing Chapter 2 will end on December 4, 2021.

As is the tradition, Season 8 of Fortnite will end with an online event called "The End." The Live Event which will support large parties of up to 16 players, will also reward players with 225,00XPfor logging in before the season ends.

When is the Fortnite live event?

Players will join Fortnite servers on December 4 at 4 PM ET or on December 5, 02:30 AM IST. As mentioned in the official blog post by Team Fortnite, players will make one last stand at ‘The End’ event which will lead way for the new season. The game’s makers, Epic Games have recommended players to log into Fortnite a total of 30 minutes before the live event begins, as servers may come under pressure due to a large number partaking part in the event.

Welcome to the beginning of The End.



When does the Fortnite event start?

The gaming event will start at sharp 4 PM ET on December 4. The upcoming ‘The End’ Live Event will only happen once, and the players must stay ready online to take part. The in-game event will take place at the exact time mentioned above if not for any unprecedented server issues. Following the event, Fortnite will enter an extended amount of server downtime and the servers are expected to be offline for a total of at least 3 days for prepping the new chapter.

Fortnite Chapter 3 map might come with smaller islands around a big central island.

Leaks on several social media platforms including Twitter and Reddit suggest that Epic Games and Fortnite have been working on the Chapter 3 map for quite some time. Some information from insiders has also surfaced online, suggesting details about the upcoming Fortnite map. A Twitter account that goes by the name Fortnite News has come up with a mockup of the upcoming Fortnite island. From what it looks like, the map has a large central island surrounded by multiple themed islands that are smaller.

The small islands around the main central island might be themed after locations in the previous map including Glossy Glacier, Dusty Desert, Mossy March and Monster Mansion. As the design and details of the Fortnite Chapter 3 map are not confirmed yet, readers shall take this information with a pinch of salt. While there is no current date for Chapter 3 to begin, Fortnite will announce the official maintenance and server downtime soon. Stay tuned for more updates about Epic Games and the upcoming Chapter of the popular battle royale game, Fortnite.

Image: @FortniteGame/Twitter