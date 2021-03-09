Fortnite Golden Touch Challenge Pack: Check Out How To Get This New Challenge Pack

Fortnite has been released and the fans seem to love this game. But some of them have been extremely curious about the packs that are available in the game. Because of the hype created around it, the players have been asking a number of questions about this new Fortnite Golden Challenge pack. To help the users, we have managed to answer some of those questions right here. Read more about the Fortnite Gold challenge pack.

Fortnite Golden Touch Challenge Pack

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this new Call of Duty Cold War. The users have been trying to find answers to questions like what is Fortnite Golden Touch Challenge Pack in Fortnite and how to get Fortnite Golden Touch Challenge Pack in Fortnite. This is because the makers have been adding a number of packs and rewards in the game and the players are certainly loving it. To help the players, we have managed to gather a lot more information about the Fortnite Golden Touch Challenge Pack. This information could also help you by answering your questions like what is Fortnite Golden Touch Challenge Pack in Fortnite and how to get Fortnite Golden Touch Challenge Pack in Fortnite. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about the Fortnite Golden Touch Challenge Pack.

The players can but the Fortnite Golden Touch Challenge Pack at a price of £9.99. The pack gives the players rewards like a new Marigold outfit, the Golden Gambit Back Bling and the Golden Daggers Pickaxe. The players get a total of 1500 V-Bucks in the game that can be used to upgrade their skins and weapons in the game with the help of the Fortnite Golden Touch Challenge Pack. The makers have also released the latest weekly challenges for Fortnite lately. To help you guys, we have listed all these Fortnite weekly challenges right here. Read more about Fortnite

Epic Challenges

Collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs (4)

Harvest fruits and vegetables (8)

Earn Bars to hire a Character (150)

Visit different restaurant kitchens (2)

Drive a vehicle from Sweat Sands to Pleasant Park (1)

Drop off a vehicle at the gas station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner (1)

Drive a vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake (1)

Legendary Challenges