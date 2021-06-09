Fortnite Guide: Here's How To Find The Kymera Ray Gin Location In The Game

Fortnite has been one of the most popular games of all time recently. The makers have been adding a lot of new content to the game and the players are currently asking questions regarding these new additions. The makers have now added a new weapon in the game and thus the players are searching for questions like how to find ray gun in Fortnite. To help the players, here is all the information needed to know about Kymera ray gun locations in Fortnite. Read more

Fortnite Kymera Ray Gin location in Fortnite

Fortnite makers have now launched their Chapter 2 Season 7 and it has brought in a number of different weapons and more. The makers have added a new ray gun in the game and the players are curious to find this. This new weapon is basically an alien creation which fires a continuous beam of energy. Players can find this new weapon by spotting the UFO’s in the game. After spotting it, the players will need to concentrate on firing on the area of the UFO that says “Trespasser,” bringing down the pilot in the process.

After the players have managed to blow up the UFO, then it will hit the floor and the pilot will hop out and seek vengeance on the players who blew up their spaceship. The players will need to fight this alien in the game and then they will drop the Kymera Ray Gun. This is the only way the players can find the Kymera Ray gun locations in Fortnite. Apart from this, the players can also have a look at these new Weekly challenges that have been released by the makers. Read more:

Epic Challenges

Collect different weapon types (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs - (0/7) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle (0/500) - 30,000 XP

Elimination with the Rail Gun (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade Weapons at upgrade benches (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Accept a quest from a payphone (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade weapons at an upgrade bench (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (0/3) - 45,000 XP

Collect Stone From The Aftermath (0/100) - 30,000 XP

Collect 10 different IO tech weapons (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach (0/3) - 30,000 XP

