Last Updated:

Fortnite Has Now Collaborated With Ferrari To Release The 296 GTB Hybrid For Its Players

Fortnite has announced its collaboration with Ferrari and the players are curious to know more about it. So we have listed all the information about it. Read

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Fortnite

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER


Fortnite is popular for bringing in some of the most iconic and famous game collaborations with its players. The makers have managed to get another similar collaboration that is going to bring in an exciting car to the game. Fortnite has now collaborated with Ferrari to bring in their 296 GTB hybrid sports car to the game. This has certainly been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to know more about the collaboration. They have been asking specific questions regarding Ferrari in Fortnite. To help them out, here is all the information that has been released about Fortnite and Ferrari. 

Ferrari in Fortnite

This is certainly an iconic collaboration for the Fortnite makers because the 296 GTB hybrid sports car will be the first licensed vehicle in the game. Initially, the makers had released vehicles in their game but none of them was licensed. This time, they have managed to add the real-time version of the Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid sports car to their game. This is not the first time a BR game has released a licensed vehicle for its players. 

Before Fortnite, PUBG: Mobile has collaborated with Tesla to bring in their Model Ys and self-driving Tesla Semis that carry battle supplies to their games. Thus it was expected to see Epic Games quickly collaborate with a  car manufacturer for a collaboration like this. Apart from this, the players have also been searching about the new Fortnite weekly challenges that have been released. To help these players, here is a list of all these challenges released this week. Read 

Fortnite Legendary Challenges 

  • Construct a Wooden Hatchery (1) – 45,000 XP
  • Mark an Alien Egg (1) – 45,000 XP
  • Collect Records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (2) – 30,000 XP
  • Stoke Campfires Near Different Hatcheries (2) – 30,000 XP
  • Collect Parenting Books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (2) – 30,000 XP

Fortnite Epic Challenges

  • Use the Recon Scanner to Spot an Enemy Player (1) – 30,000 XP
  • Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner and Camp Cod in a Single Match (3) – 30,000 XP
  • Search Ammo Boxes (5) – 30,000 XP
  • Defeat Riot (1) – 30,000 XP
  • Reach Top Speed in a Whiplash (1) – 30,000 XP
  • Drive a Whiplash Through the Storm (1) – 30,000 XP
  • Complete Whiplash Time Trials (1) – 30,000 XP

READ | Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 challenges released: Check out the new Epic and Legendary Quests
READ | Fortnite Cow Decoy Locations: Know how to complete this Legendary Quest
READ | Fortnite Weekly Challenges: Where to place Prepper supplies in Hayseed's farm? Check out
READ | Fortnite 17.20 Patch Notes: New cosmetics, variants and general changes in the game
READ | Fortnite Legendary Challenge guide: Learn how to mark an alien egg in the game
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND