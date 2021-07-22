Fortnite Has Now Collaborated With Ferrari To Release The 296 GTB Hybrid For Its Players

Fortnite is popular for bringing in some of the most iconic and famous game collaborations with its players. The makers have managed to get another similar collaboration that is going to bring in an exciting car to the game. Fortnite has now collaborated with Ferrari to bring in their 296 GTB hybrid sports car to the game. This has certainly been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to know more about the collaboration. They have been asking specific questions regarding Ferrari in Fortnite. To help them out, here is all the information that has been released about Fortnite and Ferrari.

Ferrari in Fortnite

This is certainly an iconic collaboration for the Fortnite makers because the 296 GTB hybrid sports car will be the first licensed vehicle in the game. Initially, the makers had released vehicles in their game but none of them was licensed. This time, they have managed to add the real-time version of the Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid sports car to their game. This is not the first time a BR game has released a licensed vehicle for its players.

Before Fortnite, PUBG: Mobile has collaborated with Tesla to bring in their Model Ys and self-driving Tesla Semis that carry battle supplies to their games. Thus it was expected to see Epic Games quickly collaborate with a car manufacturer for a collaboration like this. Apart from this, the players have also been searching about the new Fortnite weekly challenges that have been released. To help these players, here is a list of all these challenges released this week. Read

