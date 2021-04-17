Fortnite Hit It Emote: Know All About The Latest Icon Series In Fortnite

Quick links:
Image Source: Epic Games
Emotes are cosmetic products that can range from dances to taunts to holiday-themed items in Battle Royale and Save The World. They can be bought with V-Bucks in the Item Shop or unlocked via the Battle Pass. An emote is a way to express yourself in a variety of strange ways on the battlefield. The latest emote in Fortnite is based on the Hit It song which became a sensation on Tik Tok. Continue reading to know more about this emote.
"Hit The Quan," or the Hit It Dance is the newest dance emote background music in Fortnite which is influenced by American rapper Richard Maurice Colbert, also known as iLoveMemphis on stage. The rap was released in 2015, and it peaked at number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 7 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. It became extremely popular on TikTok, and Jake Paul appears in the original music video.
The "Hit It" emote, which belongs to the Icon Series, costs 500 V-Bucks and can be purchased from the Fortnite item store. The Gangnam Style, Renegade, and Never Gonna emotes are just a couple of Epic Games' fantastic Icon Series emotes.
Just doing our thing.— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 17, 2021
Grab the Hit It Emote with moves by Joseph aka Shot. pic.twitter.com/sqkS4KpbeW