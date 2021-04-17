Fortnite Hit It Emote: Know All About The Latest Icon Series In Fortnite

Emotes are cosmetic products that can range from dances to taunts to holiday-themed items in Battle Royale and Save The World. They can be bought with V-Bucks in the Item Shop or unlocked via the Battle Pass. An emote is a way to express yourself in a variety of strange ways on the battlefield. The latest emote in Fortnite is based on the Hit It song which became a sensation on Tik Tok. Continue reading to know more about this emote.

Fortnite Hit It Emote

"Hit The Quan," or the Hit It Dance is the newest dance emote background music in Fortnite which is influenced by American rapper Richard Maurice Colbert, also known as iLoveMemphis on stage. The rap was released in 2015, and it peaked at number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 7 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. It became extremely popular on TikTok, and Jake Paul appears in the original music video.

The "Hit It" emote, which belongs to the Icon Series, costs 500 V-Bucks and can be purchased from the Fortnite item store. The Gangnam Style, Renegade, and Never Gonna emotes are just a couple of Epic Games' fantastic Icon Series emotes.

Just doing our thing.



Grab the Hit It Emote with moves by Joseph aka Shot. pic.twitter.com/sqkS4KpbeW — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 17, 2021

Some of the Best Emotes in the Fortnite Item Shop

Brush Your Shoulders

Get that dirt off your shoulder.

Electro Shuffle

Express yourself on the battlefield.

Make it Rain

Better grab an umbrella!

Step it Up

Face Palm

The cringe is real.

Rock Paper Scissors

Best out of three.

Rocket Rodeo

Hang on tight!

Finger Guns

Express yourself on the battlefield.

Fresh

Express yourself on the battlefield.

Reanimated

From beyond the rave!

Gun Show

Express yourself on the battlefield.

Flapper

It's the bee's knees!

Wiggle

Never stop wigglin'.

Show some love. Part of the Royale Hearts set.

Dab

Express yourself on the battlefield.

Breaking Point

Give 'em a break.

Confused

Seriously. What happened?

Slow Clap

Express yourself on the battlefield.

Click!

Jump for joy.

Squat Kick

Don't skip leg day.

Tidy

Keep it tidy.

Thumbs Up

Aye!

Thumbs Down

Nah.

Boneless

Beyond bendy.

Chicken

Top of the pecking order.

Star Power

No autographs please.

Zany

Go ahead, get weird with it.

Snap

Make it snappy.

Take 14

...and action!

Dip

Take a dip.

