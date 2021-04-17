Last Updated:

Fortnite Hit It Emote: Know All About The Latest Icon Series In Fortnite

"Hit The Quan," or the Hit It Dance is the newest dance emote background music in Fortnite which is influenced by American rapper Richard Maurice Colbert.

Emotes are cosmetic products that can range from dances to taunts to holiday-themed items in Battle Royale and Save The World. They can be bought with V-Bucks in the Item Shop or unlocked via the Battle Pass. An emote is a way to express yourself in a variety of strange ways on the battlefield. The latest emote in Fortnite is based on the Hit It song which became a sensation on Tik Tok. Continue reading to know more about this emote.

Fortnite Hit It Emote

"Hit The Quan," or the Hit It Dance is the newest dance emote background music in Fortnite which is influenced by American rapper Richard Maurice Colbert, also known as iLoveMemphis on stage. The rap was released in 2015, and it peaked at number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 7 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. It became extremely popular on TikTok, and Jake Paul appears in the original music video.

The "Hit It" emote, which belongs to the Icon Series, costs 500 V-Bucks and can be purchased from the Fortnite item store. The Gangnam Style, Renegade, and Never Gonna emotes are just a couple of Epic Games' fantastic Icon Series emotes.

Some of the Best Emotes in the Fortnite Item Shop

  • Brush Your Shoulders
  • Get that dirt off your shoulder.
  • Electro Shuffle
  • Express yourself on the battlefield.
  • Make it Rain
  • Better grab an umbrella!
  • Step it Up
  • Face Palm
  • The cringe is real.
  • Rock Paper Scissors
  • Best out of three.
  • Rocket Rodeo
  • Hang on tight!
  • Finger Guns
  • Express yourself on the battlefield.
  • Fresh
  • Express yourself on the battlefield.
  • Reanimated
  • From beyond the rave!
  • Gun Show
  • Express yourself on the battlefield.
  • Flapper
  • It's the bee's knees!
  • Wiggle
  • Never stop wigglin'.
  • Show some love. Part of the Royale Hearts set.
  • Dab
  • Express yourself on the battlefield.
  • Breaking Point
  • Give 'em a break.
  • Confused
  • Seriously. What happened?
  • Slow Clap
  • Express yourself on the battlefield.
  • Click!
  • Jump for joy.
  • Squat Kick
  • Don't skip leg day.
  • Tidy
  • Keep it tidy.
  • Thumbs Up
  • Aye!
  • Thumbs Down
  • Nah.
  • Boneless
  • Beyond bendy.
  • Chicken
  • Top of the pecking order.
  • Star Power
  • No autographs please.
  • Zany
  • Go ahead, get weird with it.
  • Snap
  • Make it snappy.
  • Take 14
  • ...and action!
  • Dip
  • Take a dip.

