Fortnite Impossible Escape Umbrella: Know How To Claim This Glider As A Reward

Fortnite has constantly been releasing a lot of new content for its players. The makers have recently introduced a new Fortnite Daybreak LTM in the game and the players seem to love it. Because of the rewards received after completing this game mode, the players are currently trying to know how to get the Impossible Escape umbrella in the game. To help them, here is how you can get your hands on the new Impossible Escape glider. Read more to know about Fortnite Daybreak LTM.

Fortnite Impossible Escape Umbrella

The players can get the Impossible Escape umbrella as a reward for completing the new Fortnite Daybreak LTM that has been released. This new Impossible Escape umbrella or Impossible Escape glider can be claimed after winning this new game mode. To complete this new mode, players are first required to enter the new Fortnite Daybreak LTM. As soon as they start the game, they will spawn on an island in a very random way. There is no story or a cut scene explaining how the players reached this island. If the players are playing with their squads, they will be separated and will be required to find their teammates again in the game. This new Fortnite LMT also has a number of different helicopter parts. All the players need to do is collect these parts, assemble them and gather fuel to escape the island. It is recommended to complete these objectives during the day only because the players will find it difficult as a number of different NPCs and deadly animals spawn during the night.

Create a squad. Scavenge for parts. Survive the night. Escape before it's too late.



Do you have what it takes to make it out of the Impossible Escape LTM?https://t.co/SJGNa85YEj pic.twitter.com/bpouTAWavn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 18, 2021

Apart from this, the makers of Fortnite have also collaborated with DC Comics and it is commonly known as Fortnite Zero Point. This collaboration has brought in a number of different Fortnite skins from the DC universe that has taken the attention of the entire gaming community. The players can now get the Fortnite Catwoman skin bundle including the Catwoman Zero skin and also her Grappling Claw Pickaxe for 1,500 V-Buck. The players also have the option to buy just the skin for a total of 1,200 V-Bucks and the Pickaxe for a total of 800 V-Bucks. The players from North American can also buy the comic from various comic books retailers or access the digital issue via a DC Comics Infinite subscription. Using this comic will also give them a code for Catwoman's Grappling Claw Pickaxe.

