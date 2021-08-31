Last Updated:

Fortnite Introduces 13 Island Games Challenges: Here's How To Complete These Challenges

Fortnite

Fortnite has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games available out there. The developers are currently working on refreshing their playable season in the game. In the meantime, Epic Games has given its players an option to get free rewards by completing specific challenges in the game. This has been picked up by the gamers and they have been searching for Fortnite's Island Games Challenges. Here is all we know about the new Fortnite Island Games Challenges that have been released by Epic Games. Read more.

Fortnite Island Games Challenges: How to Level Up Quickly in Fortnite?

Epic Games has added a new set of challenges that give the players exciting rewards and XP in the game. The players will need to play a total of five different game modes to complete all the Fortnite Island Games Challenges. These game modes include Red vs Blue Rumble, Prison Breakout, Finest 2v2, Red vs Blue Lava and. Wildlands Survival. The players will need to complete all the 13 different challenges included as part of the Fortnite Island Games. Finishing them is very easy because they are pretty self-explanatory. To help the players, here is a list of all these challenges and their exclusive rewards released in Fortnite:

Fortnite Island Game Challenges

  • Complete 5 Island Games Quests: On the Rise Emoticon
  • Complete 7 Island Games Quests: Wavebreaker Wrap
  • Complete 9 Island Games Quests: Qwerty Axe Harvesting Tool
  • Deal damage with Shotguns or Sniper Rifles in Red vs Blue Rumble:  20,000 XP
  • Buy 6 legendary weapons from vending machines in Red vs Blue Rumble: 30,000 XP
  • Get 50 eliminations in Red vs Blue Rumble: Drooly Spray
  • Buy 5 weapons of epic rarity or higher in Prison Breakout: 20,000 XP
  • Get 25 eliminations in Prison Breakout: 20,000 XP
  • Deal damage while inside a “Prevalent” sedan in Prison Breakout: 30,000 XP
  • Assist teammate with eliminations in Finest 2v2: 20,000 XP
  • Deal damage from above in Finest 2v2: Beachball Banner Icon
  • Deal damage with SMGs or Pistols in Red vs Blue Lava: 20,000 XP
  • Destroy 200 enemy structures in Red vs Blue Lava: 30,000 XP
  • Hunt wildlife in Wildlands Survival: 30,000 XP
  • Find 25 containers, coolers, fridges, or tolls in Wildlands Survival: 30,000 XP
  • Catch 10 Zero Point fish or Vendetta Floppers from fishing in Wildlands Survival: Starfish Banner Icon
