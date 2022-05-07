Fortnite introduces new Scarlet Witch skin and themed accessories: Read details here

Upon the release of Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, the popular battle royale game Fortnite has released a new Scarlet Witch skin the game. Previously, Doctor Strange has also been a part of the game. The Scarlet Witch skin is live in the game from May 6, 2022. Keep reading to know more about the new skin, accessories and the Scarlet Witch bundle in Fortnite.

Fortnite Scarlet Witch skin is now out

In the official blog post that announces the arrival of Scarlet Witch in Fortnite, Epic Games says that the "Sokovian sorceress is available now in the Fortnite Item Shop, alongside a new Back Blong, Pickaxe, and Loading Screen!" Along with the Scarlet Witch Outfit, Fortnite has also introduced Wanda's Clock Back Bling. Both the outfit and the Back Blong light up with Chaos Magic when players are dealing damage to their opponents. The skin should be very popular among the fans of the new Marvel movie.

Along with the main outfit, Fortnite has also introduced the Chaos Hand Axe Pickaxe, a tangible construct of magic energy and the psychic Energy Manipulation Emote for displaying psionic power. The Scarlet Witch Outfit along with Wanda's clock, the pickaxe and the energy manipulation emote can be purchased individually or together as a part of the Scarlet Witch bundle. The bundle also includes the Through the Mirror Dimension Loading Screen, which is used as the promo feature of the article.

Fortnite is now available on iPhones

In related news, Fortnite is back on iPhones and iPads via Xbox Cloud Gaming. This is the first time that Microsoft has included a free-to-play game on xCloud. It is important to mention here that Xbox Cloud Gaming itself is not available on the Apple App Store. However, users can access the cloud gaming service via the Safari web browser on iPhones and iPads.

Over the past few years, Microsoft has made a lot of improvements in the quality of the service and hence, players should be able to enjoy the Fortnite experience on their devices. Those who wish to play Fortnite on iPhone or iPad can head over to the official Xbox Cloud Gaming website. Stay tuned for more updates related to Fortnite and other gaming news.