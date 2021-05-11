Fortnite Lantern Trials: How To Register For This New Ramadan Event In Fortnite?

Quick links:
IMAGE: Epic Games
In Fortnite, a new event has begun in which players can receive cosmetic prizes simply by playing the game. The Fortnite Lantern Trials is a brand-new event dedicated to Ramadan. Muslims all over the world observe this time as a fasting period. Ramadan, one of Islam's Five Pillars, takes place every year for 29 to 30 days. So how to register for Fortnite lantern trials? Continue reading the article to find out.
The first step for players is to create an account on lanterntrials and log in with their Epic Games account. This will now automatically register the players and monitor their progress. When a player spends a minimum of 40 minutes in each of the matches that they play in Fortnite, they will receive one Lantern Trials badge. The players will be able to keep improving and winning badges in this manner. These incentives are divided into three tiers: 1, 6, and 11. The Lantern Trials rewards are mentioned below:
There will also be a rivalry between Middle Eastern content creators, with the main challenge chosen by the Fortnite Lantern Trials participants. After registering, you will be eligible to vote for the competition challenge.