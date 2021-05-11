Fortnite Lantern Trials: How To Register For This New Ramadan Event In Fortnite?

In Fortnite, a new event has begun in which players can receive cosmetic prizes simply by playing the game. The Fortnite Lantern Trials is a brand-new event dedicated to Ramadan. Muslims all over the world observe this time as a fasting period. Ramadan, one of Islam's Five Pillars, takes place every year for 29 to 30 days. So how to register for Fortnite lantern trials? Continue reading the article to find out.

Fortnite Lantern Trials and Rewards

The first step for players is to create an account on lanterntrials and log in with their Epic Games account. This will now automatically register the players and monitor their progress. When a player spends a minimum of 40 minutes in each of the matches that they play in Fortnite, they will receive one Lantern Trials badge. The players will be able to keep improving and winning badges in this manner. These incentives are divided into three tiers: 1, 6, and 11. The Lantern Trials rewards are mentioned below:

Players who spend 0 minutes in games will earn the cosmetic - Lantern Spray - Tier 1 Badge

Players who spend 3 hours and 20 minutes in total will earn the cosmetic - Enlightened Warrior Emoticon - Tier 6 Badge

Players who spend 6 hours and 40 minutes in total will earn the cosmetic - Lantern Glow Wrap - Tier 11 Badge

There will also be a rivalry between Middle Eastern content creators, with the main challenge chosen by the Fortnite Lantern Trials participants. After registering, you will be eligible to vote for the competition challenge.

The Fortnite Season 6 Chapter 2 Week 8 Quests are mentioned below:

Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park (1)

Use launcher from Guardian Towers (3)

Open chests at The Spire or Guardian Towers (2)

The players need to Damage Opponent within a duration of 10 seconds of landing (1)

For this one, the players need to perform any Dance in Durr Burger Kitchen (1)

Use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit (1)

Drive from Durr Burger to Pizza Pit without exiting a vehicle (1)

IMAGE: Epic Games