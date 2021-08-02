Fortnite Leak Suggests BR Game Could Switch To New Unreal Engine 5

Fortnite has been one of the most popular free games in the community to play. Because of the interest around this battle royale game, a number of data miners and leakers have been releasing some unreleased information for the players. A recent leak from Fortnite data miner, HYPEX has confirmed that Epic Games is planning to shift to a new gaming engine called, Unreal Engine 5. Keep in mind that this engine is a new release and the players can access this engine because it has been in the Early Access stages since May. This has now been picked up by the gamers who are curious to learn more about it. So here is all the information on the internet about Fortnite shifting to Unreal Engine 5.

Fortnite planning to shift to Unreal Engine 5

Fortnite will move to Unreal Engine 5 starting next season, not very big news for some people but I'm sure there are people out there who care.



Also creative map makers should start learning UE5 in their free time and prepare for when Modding comes out, you still have time.. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 31, 2021

HYPEX is known for releasing some unseen content and information about Fortnite. His latest leak confirms that the makers are shifting to Unreal Engine 5 in no time. This is beneficial for hardcore gamers and mapmakers because they can already try out the engine and get familiar with it. Currently, the makers are using Unreal Engine 4 thus expecting a shift to Unreal Engine 5 could be expected because Epic Games themselves are the owners of this engine. Apart from releasing new information about the new engine system, HYPEX data miner has also confirmed that huge changes are going to be applicable to the game. To help the players, here is all the information that has been confirmed about the upcoming changes to the game. Read more

Fortnite leaks

It is also very common to see some popular superheroes and known personalities being added to the game. Initially, the community had seen a collaboration with Marvel that brought in almost all the characters from their cinematic universe. A recent report from Dextero confirms that DC’s Superman will be making its way into the game as a Fortnite skin. This leak is also believable because recently, James Gunn, director of The Suicide Squad confirmed that Bloodsport is going to be released as a cosmetic in the game. This introduction could also bring in some popular characters from DC’s cinematic universe. Characters like Batman and Harley Quinn were released earlier. But Epic Games is yet to bring in the entire DC universe characters as they did with Marvel. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s social media handles.