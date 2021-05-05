Fortnite Leaks: Fortnite Open World, Lebron James Skin, Fortnite Mini Games And More

Fortnite Season 6 Chapter 2 is where all the buzz is right now. Fortnite has really outdone themselves with the new season update and the tons of content they have provided with the new update. Fortnite has become one of the most famous online multiplayer games out there, and with fame also comes the leaks. It has always been a victim of leaks by professional data miners and leakers. However, these leaks also create a lot of hype for the upcoming content, so it is a win-win situation. Although Fortnite's season 6 is jam-packed with content, reports suggest that they aren't done yet and there is a lot more still to come by Epic. Many players wish to learn about the Latest Fortnite Leaks.

Latest Fortnite Leaks

Fortnite has been a victim of leaks since its inception, but now due to its lawsuit against Apple, Epic has loads and loads of content being leaked out. Renowned Leaker Hypex has provided the people with a lot of information about what Epic has got in store for them. Check out all the latest Fortnite Skin Leaks, Fortnite Item Shop leaks, and more below:

Fortnite Open World: One of the biggest leaks that players have received through this Apple Law Suit is that Fortnite is developing a sandbox-type arena where the players can indulge in Open World gameplay. Battle Labs was removed recently from Fortnite and the players believe this was done in order to make way for the Open World game mode that Epic plans to release in season 7.

Epic might be adding an open world simulator to Fortnite in the future! pic.twitter.com/3bpIQELynV — FNBRBananik • Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNBRBananik) May 3, 2021

Lebron James Fortnite Skin: One of the top Fortnite Skin Leaks includes the NBA GOAT Lebron James. This leak has also come through the documents, Fortnite has been making many icon skins and Lebron James Skin seems to be the latest in line.

Since Epic were planning a Lebron & NBA ICON Skins collab, do you think they might release in the upcoming days since the NBA Community Battles start next week? pic.twitter.com/0jwxONxLfD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

Naruto Fortnite Skin: The Naruto Skin is a part of the Fortnite Item Shop Leaks, players believe that this skin should be available in the Fortnite Item Shop as a part of an upcoming anime crossover.

Naruto was planned for Season 5 but it hasn't been made/released yet ðŸ˜³ (via @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/FpVVXn1LIt — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

Upcoming Concerts: Fortnite has been collaborating with many Popstars in their Fortnite Party Royale game mode where they hold concerts for the players. There hasn’t been a concert in the Party Royale mode since a long time, but players believe that Epic has some big names planned for the future. The likes of Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and J Balvin have been mentioned as prospective artists for the next Fortnite Concert.

ICYMI: Epic Games were planning to collab with Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande for a Party Royale event last year but it didn't happen yet! pic.twitter.com/7kpRfF01f0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

Fortnite Mini-Game: According to leaks by Hypex, Epic is developing new mini-games that players can try out. The first mini-game they have in mind includes basketball.

Epic were/are planning to make a Basketball Minigame! pic.twitter.com/TYZZZ2Zc9E — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

IMAGE: HYPEX TWITTER