Last Updated:

Fortnite Leaks: Fortnite Open World, Lebron James Skin, Fortnite Mini Games And More

Fortnite Leaks have always been the talk of the town. The new set of leaks mention a Fortnite Open World, Naruto Skin, upcoming concert artists, and more.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
fortnite leaks

IMAGE: HYPEX TWITTER


Fortnite Season 6 Chapter 2 is where all the buzz is right now. Fortnite has really outdone themselves with the new season update and the tons of content they have provided with the new update. Fortnite has become one of the most famous online multiplayer games out there, and with fame also comes the leaks. It has always been a victim of leaks by professional data miners and leakers. However, these leaks also create a lot of hype for the upcoming content, so it is a win-win situation. Although Fortnite's season 6 is jam-packed with content, reports suggest that they aren't done yet and there is a lot more still to come by Epic. Many players wish to learn about the Latest Fortnite Leaks.

Latest Fortnite Leaks

Fortnite has been a victim of leaks since its inception, but now due to its lawsuit against Apple, Epic has loads and loads of content being leaked out. Renowned Leaker Hypex has provided the people with a lot of information about what Epic has got in store for them. Check out all the latest Fortnite Skin Leaks, Fortnite Item Shop leaks, and more below:

  • Fortnite Open World: One of the biggest leaks that players have received through this Apple Law Suit is that Fortnite is developing a sandbox-type arena where the players can indulge in Open World gameplay. Battle Labs was removed recently from Fortnite and the players believe this was done in order to make way for the Open World game mode that Epic plans to release in season 7.
  • Lebron James Fortnite Skin: One of the top Fortnite Skin Leaks includes the NBA GOAT Lebron James. This leak has also come through the documents, Fortnite has been making many icon skins and Lebron James Skin seems to be the latest in line.
  • Naruto Fortnite Skin: The Naruto Skin is a part of the Fortnite Item Shop Leaks, players believe that this skin should be available in the Fortnite Item Shop as a part of an upcoming anime crossover.
  • Upcoming Concerts: Fortnite has been collaborating with many Popstars in their Fortnite Party Royale game mode where they hold concerts for the players. There hasn’t been a concert in the Party Royale mode since a long time, but players believe that Epic has some big names planned for the future. The likes of Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and J Balvin have been mentioned as prospective artists for the next Fortnite Concert.
  • Fortnite Mini-Game: According to leaks by Hypex, Epic is developing new mini-games that players can try out. The first mini-game they have in mind includes basketball. 

 IMAGE: HYPEX TWITTER

READ | Fortnite Patch Notes: Hotfix sees the return of Tactical Shotgun and Infantry Rifle
READ | Are Tacs back in Fortnite? Fortnite Hotfix brings back the Tactical Shotgun
READ | 'Fortnite' makers to bring in a Naruto skin: here's more about the upcoming collaboration
READ | Batman/Fortnite zero point #2 introduces new Batman & Catwoman suit to the game shop
READ | Fortnite creative mayhem: What is creative mayhem and what are the rewards?
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND