Fortnite Leaks: Fortnite Open World, Lebron James Skin, Fortnite Mini Games And More

Quick links:
IMAGE: HYPEX TWITTER
Fortnite Season 6 Chapter 2 is where all the buzz is right now. Fortnite has really outdone themselves with the new season update and the tons of content they have provided with the new update. Fortnite has become one of the most famous online multiplayer games out there, and with fame also comes the leaks. It has always been a victim of leaks by professional data miners and leakers. However, these leaks also create a lot of hype for the upcoming content, so it is a win-win situation. Although Fortnite's season 6 is jam-packed with content, reports suggest that they aren't done yet and there is a lot more still to come by Epic. Many players wish to learn about the Latest Fortnite Leaks.
Fortnite has been a victim of leaks since its inception, but now due to its lawsuit against Apple, Epic has loads and loads of content being leaked out. Renowned Leaker Hypex has provided the people with a lot of information about what Epic has got in store for them. Check out all the latest Fortnite Skin Leaks, Fortnite Item Shop leaks, and more below:
Epic might be adding an open world simulator to Fortnite in the future! pic.twitter.com/3bpIQELynV— FNBRBananik • Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNBRBananik) May 3, 2021
Since Epic were planning a Lebron & NBA ICON Skins collab, do you think they might release in the upcoming days since the NBA Community Battles start next week? pic.twitter.com/0jwxONxLfD— HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021
Naruto was planned for Season 5 but it hasn't been made/released yet ðŸ˜³ (via @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/FpVVXn1LIt— HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021
ICYMI: Epic Games were planning to collab with Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande for a Party Royale event last year but it didn't happen yet! pic.twitter.com/7kpRfF01f0— HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021
Epic were/are planning to make a Basketball Minigame! pic.twitter.com/TYZZZ2Zc9E— HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021