Fortnite Leaks From Season 3 Reveal Vehicle Sizes, Statistics And More

Fortnite Battle Royale leaks have always been interesting as it allows players to know about the upcoming additions in the game. The recent leaks in Fornite have revolved around the inclusion of vehicles in the game which is reportedly going to be available only for a limited time in Fortnite season 3. Land vehicles had been missing from Fortnite Chapter 2 for a long time. Later, boats and helicopters were introduced in the game. Whereas now, players can hook onto sharks and cruise their way through the map. Now, in season 3, fans will finally get to see cars enter the game, according to the leaks.

Also read: Fortnite Leaks for Season 3 reveal new skins, gameplay and more

Vehicles in Fortnite next?

Bits and pieces of the inclusion of cars in Fortnite have been leaked on the internet. Earlier, the types of cars to be introduced in Fortnite were leaked. Check out the names below -

Fortnite car types -

Basic Car

Basic Truck

Big Rig

Police Car

Taxi Car

Sports Car

The leaks were provided by FireMonkey and Hypex, who have been known in the past to deliver trustable leaks. The water levels in Fortnite has begun to recede and is expected to go further down over the course of the season. Thus, players will require vehicles to commute through the Battle Royale map. Epic Games had teased the inclusion of cars with Fortnite Season 3's trailer, but disappointed fans when they were nowhere to be found on the map once the downtime was over.

Also read: Best Fortnite Creative maps and the creative codes to enter these modes

Image courtesy - Official Fortnite Website

As per reports, vehicles will come to Fortnite on July 21, 2020, almost a month after the Season 3 was introduced. It can be assumed that the water levels will go down furthermore for the cars to emerge. The latest leaks have also provided information as to how the fueling of these vehicles will work. Check it out below -

ðŸŽï¸Car Infographics | Release Date: 21st of July ðŸ›»



Stats from @HYPEX

Car Types + Gas Pump Hose info from Me pic.twitter.com/7aZjZL00j2 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel ðŸŽ„ (@iFireMonkey) July 6, 2020

Also read: Are traps back in 'Fortnite'? How to use and where exactly can you find these traps?

Reports suggest furthermore that the cars will start leaking fuel as soon as they are shot at. Whereas, the car will also allow players to move around to a comfortable distance before it runs out of fuel. Fuel is also expected to be counted in the ammo territory thus making it a priority for players to store it upfront.

Also read: Fortnite Secret Passage locations: What are the Secret Passages and why are they disabled?