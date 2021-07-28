Fortnite Leaks Hint At Bringing Back The Walking Dead Crossover For Their Players

Fortnite has already managed to bring in some of the most exciting pop culture collaborations and crossovers in the gaming industry. A recent leak from the popular Fortnite data miner, Hypex has surfaced on Twitter. The post claims that Epic Games could be working on coming up with a crossover between The Walking Dead and their game. The Walking Dead is one of the most popular post-apocalypse zombie television series. The Show has a strong following thus making the collaboration even more effective in bringing in more players to the platform. This has now been picked up by the gamers who have been trying to search more about this Fortnite crossover.

Fortnite leaks suggest a new crossover with The Walking Dead

There's *supposed* to be another Walking Dead collab for the new season releasing next month.. A glider is already in the works and it looks like it will have torches/fire on it, and its also probably why they didn't bring other iconic characters in the first collab. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 25, 2021

Before this announcement, Fortnite had already announced a crossover with The Walking Dead that was called Survivors In Arms. The crossover was announced in December 2020 and it managed to bring in new Fortnite character skins including Walking Dead protagonists Daryl Dixon and Michonne. Apart from this, the crossover also brought in Daryl's knife and Michonne's katana weapons for its players. The data miner suggests that the makers released such a limited number of characters and skins with the first Walking Dead crossover to spread out its releases. It is not shocking to hear about such a crossover because Fortnite has already collaborated with popular film franchises like John Wick and The Avengers to bring in new content for their players.

Apart from this, Fortnite recently managed to release their first licensed car in the game. These new Ferrari 296 GTBs can be used to drive in their Battle Royale game. This vehicle also happens to be the fastest vehicle in the game thus making it a go-to option to run into the storm area. These cars have been scattered through the map and the players can try to look for the car at popular locations like Believer Beach, Pleasant Park, Retail Row, and Lazy Lake. Apart from this, the makers are prepping up to release the new set of Fortnite weekly challenges. These will be released on Thursday and allow the players to get exciting rewards in the game.