Fortnite Leaks Suggest That the Countdown Could Bring In An Ariana Grande Concert 

Fortnite has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games to date. The makers of the game have come up with some interesting crossovers and events for their players. They have also hosted live concerts by bringing in popular artists like Travis Scott, Major Lazer, marshmallow and many more. A recent set of rumours have constantly been hinting at a new Ariana Grande Concert in Fortnite. These rumours now seem a bit believable after getting to know about some real game assets in the game. The players have constantly been searching for anything new about Ariana Grande and Fortnite. So here is some valuable information about this upcoming Fortnite event.

Ariana Grande concert in Fortnite

Some posters related to the event — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) July 28, 2021

A popular Fortnite data miner named @Lucas7yoshi has released a number of encrypted posters from the game. The posters hint at Ariana Grande’s new concert because the colour scheme that has been used in these posters are very similar to some of her past music video outfits. Several rumours in the past claimed that this pop singer was going to be added to the game’s ICON series of skins. Similar Fortnite promotional skins were also seen during the Travis Scott and Marshmallow concerts. The makers have now released anything official about this event but have added an unknown countdown to their game which hints that the event will take place on August 6 at 6 PM ET. Keep an eye out for any updates in the game’s social media handles.

More about Fortnite leaks

Apart from this, a report from Inverse confirms that the leakers and data miners have found evidence that a lot will change with Season 7. Supposedly, entire Fortnite map is getting a change. Rumours among gamers suggest that an alien spaceship could abduct the Corny Complex, Slurpy Swamp and Coral Castle with a beam making those areas extremely dangerous. All of this is expected to be released on August 12. This is a week after the countdown ends. Keep in mind that these are still speculations and leaks from data miners and game enthusiasts. So the best would be to wait for Epic Games to announce anything official about the same.