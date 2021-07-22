Fortnite Legendary Challenge Guide: Learn How To Mark An Alien Egg In The Game

Fortnite Weekly challenges have now been released and the entire gaming community is going crazy about them. Every week, the makers release a new set of Epic and Legendary challenges in their game. Currently, the players have been searching for specific terms like Mark An Alien Egg to learn how to get through these challenges in the game. To help out these players, here is all the information on the internet about these new Fortnite legendary challenges. Read more to know how to complete these Fortnite weekly challenges.

Fortnite Mark An Alien Egg challenge

To complete this Fortnite legendary challenge, the players will first need to land at Holly Hatchery. Keep in mind that everyone will be making an attempt to finish this challenge. So buckle up for a landing in an active Warzone to complete this challenge. The players can also land around areas near Holly Hatchery, collect loot and then return to the location to complete the challenge. All the players need to do is mark the eggs that will be scattered in this area and press the interact button to hatch it. This will help the players to complete the Fortnite Legendary challenges and get some XP as well. Apart from this, the users have also been trying to find the rest of the Epic and Weekly challenges. So to help them out, here is a full list of all the new Fortnite Weekly challenges that have been released today. Read

Fortnite Legendary Challenges

Construct a Wooden Hatchery (1) – 45,000 XP

Mark an Alien Egg (1) – 45,000 XP

Collect Records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (2) – 30,000 XP

Stoke Campfires Near Different Hatcheries (2) – 30,000 XP

Collect Parenting Books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (2) – 30,000 XP

Fortnite Epic Challenges