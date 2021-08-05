Fortnite Legendary quest guide, how to equip a detector and disable an Alien Billboard

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has been one of the most successful seasons of the multiplier shooter game. Along with the alien-themed season, there have been multiple collaborations and other in-game deals that have attracted a huge number of players. As the game progresses, players are required to complete a few legendary quests. In order to complete the second legendary quest of week nine, a player needs to equip a detector and then disable an Alien Billboard in one match. Since a lot of readers want to know about the quest, here is a guide.

How to complete the legendary quest 'Equip a detector, then disable an Alien Billboard'?

This week's legendary quest is one of the most tricky ones, as it requires a player to complete two objectives. However, this guide will explain a simple method to complete the legendary quest, which will reward a player with 45,000 XP. Consequently, the experience points will help a player to unlock Battle Stars for Season 7 battle pass. Additionally, completing this quest will also enable players to begin with another legendary quest for Week 9, which is titled 'collect resources in Holly Hatchery'.

Where can a player complete the legendary quest?

In order to complete the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 9 legendary quest, a player can jump at the following locations: Craggy Cliffs, Dirty Docks, Retail Row, Misty Meadows, Believers Beach, and Pleasant Park. Once arrived at any of the locations mentioned above, a player needs to find and quip the Alien Signal Detector from a briefcase that might be found lying around. Once equipped with the Alien Signal Detector, a player needs to search for an Alien Billboard, which is usually in close proximity to the briefcase.

As a player reaches the billboard, it displays a message saying submit. The player can now interact with the billboard to disable it. However, a player needs to keep in mind that the locations mentioned above might be crowded as fellow players will also try to complete the week 9 legendary quest. Looting the nearby land and picking up a temporary weapon for self-defence, in order to eliminate the possibility of early termination will be a good strategy.