Fortnite Legendary quest guide, how to equip a detector and disable an Alien Billboard

Quick links:
IMAGE: FORTNITE WEBSITE
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has been one of the most successful seasons of the multiplier shooter game. Along with the alien-themed season, there have been multiple collaborations and other in-game deals that have attracted a huge number of players. As the game progresses, players are required to complete a few legendary quests. In order to complete the second legendary quest of week nine, a player needs to equip a detector and then disable an Alien Billboard in one match. Since a lot of readers want to know about the quest, here is a guide.
This week's legendary quest is one of the most tricky ones, as it requires a player to complete two objectives. However, this guide will explain a simple method to complete the legendary quest, which will reward a player with 45,000 XP. Consequently, the experience points will help a player to unlock Battle Stars for Season 7 battle pass. Additionally, completing this quest will also enable players to begin with another legendary quest for Week 9, which is titled 'collect resources in Holly Hatchery'.
In order to complete the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 9 legendary quest, a player can jump at the following locations: Craggy Cliffs, Dirty Docks, Retail Row, Misty Meadows, Believers Beach, and Pleasant Park. Once arrived at any of the locations mentioned above, a player needs to find and quip the Alien Signal Detector from a briefcase that might be found lying around. Once equipped with the Alien Signal Detector, a player needs to search for an Alien Billboard, which is usually in close proximity to the briefcase.
As a player reaches the billboard, it displays a message saying submit. The player can now interact with the billboard to disable it. However, a player needs to keep in mind that the locations mentioned above might be crowded as fellow players will also try to complete the week 9 legendary quest. Looting the nearby land and picking up a temporary weapon for self-defence, in order to eliminate the possibility of early termination will be a good strategy.