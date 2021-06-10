Last Updated:

Fortnite Llama Loot Update For Season 7: Here's How Llamas Have Changed In Season 7

Fortnite Llama Loot has changed the way it has been working in the new Season 7 of the game. Check out the Fortnite Season 7 Llama Loot Update here.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
fortnite llama loot

IMAGE: MJPWGAMING TWITTER


Fortnite is a mainstream battle royale game and 100 players are put on one island to fight it out and the one that survives till the end wins the game. The key to winning these games is having the best weapons in the game. Weapons need to be collected by looting areas on the Fortnite Islands. The weapon level depends on the Loot level that the player gets. Players should try finding better loot to have better chances of winning the game. Many players wish to learn more about Fortnite Llama Loot in Season 7.

Fortnite Llama Loot in Season 7

Fortnite Season 7 has arrived, and the new theme of the season has been set as Invasion. With the new season, the players have received new events, challenges, quests, and skins. Fortnite Season 7 has also seen a Llama Loot Update. Through this Llama Loot Update, the way that Llama’s interacted with players has changed drastically. Previously there were 5 Llama loots available all throughout Fortnite Island and the players could destroy the stationary Llamas to get some fantastic loot. Through the new update, the Llamas now run away from a player when they are seen and if the players are able to damage it enough then it explodes and provides them with the loot. Through Llama Loots players will be revise building materials, ammo, healing items, and launch pads.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 1

Fortnite Season 7 Weekly Challenges for the first week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of Fortnite XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge Fortnite XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges

  • Collect different weapon types (0/5) - 30,000 XP
  • Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs - (0/7) - 30,000 XP
  • Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle (0/500) - 30,000 XP
  • Elimination with the Rail Gun (0/1) - 30,000 XP
  • Upgrade Weapons at upgrade benches (0/3) - 30,000 XP
  • Accept a quest from a payphone (0/1) - 30,000 XP
  • Upgrade weapons at an upgrade bench (0/3) - 30,000 XP
  • Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges 

  • Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (0/3) - 45,000 XP
  • Collect Stone From The Aftermath (0/100) - 30,000 XP
  • Collect 10 different IO tech weapons (0/3) - 30,000 XP
  • Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (0/1) - 30,000 XP
  • Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach (0/3) - 30,000 XP

IMAGE: MJPWGAMING TWITTER

READ | Who is Dr. Slone in Fortnite? Here's more about the new Mythic Boss in the game
READ | How to find UFO in Fortnite: Season 7's Alien Invasion theme brings UFOs to battle royale
READ | Where are the Alien Artifacts in Fortnite? Here's all Alien Artifacts Locations for Week 1
READ | Fortnite Converse with Sunny Challenge: Find out where is Sunny in Fortnite here
READ | Fortnite Accept a Quest from a Payphone: Here are the Payphone Locations in Fortnite
First Published:
COMMENT