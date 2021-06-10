Fortnite Llama Loot Update For Season 7: Here's How Llamas Have Changed In Season 7

Fortnite is a mainstream battle royale game and 100 players are put on one island to fight it out and the one that survives till the end wins the game. The key to winning these games is having the best weapons in the game. Weapons need to be collected by looting areas on the Fortnite Islands. The weapon level depends on the Loot level that the player gets. Players should try finding better loot to have better chances of winning the game. Many players wish to learn more about Fortnite Llama Loot in Season 7.

Fortnite Llama Loot in Season 7

Fortnite Season 7 has arrived, and the new theme of the season has been set as Invasion. With the new season, the players have received new events, challenges, quests, and skins. Fortnite Season 7 has also seen a Llama Loot Update. Through this Llama Loot Update, the way that Llama’s interacted with players has changed drastically. Previously there were 5 Llama loots available all throughout Fortnite Island and the players could destroy the stationary Llamas to get some fantastic loot. Through the new update, the Llamas now run away from a player when they are seen and if the players are able to damage it enough then it explodes and provides them with the loot. Through Llama Loots players will be revise building materials, ammo, healing items, and launch pads.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 1

Fortnite Season 7 Weekly Challenges for the first week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of Fortnite XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge Fortnite XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges

Collect different weapon types (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs - (0/7) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle (0/500) - 30,000 XP

Elimination with the Rail Gun (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade Weapons at upgrade benches (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Accept a quest from a payphone (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade weapons at an upgrade bench (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (0/3) - 45,000 XP

Collect Stone From The Aftermath (0/100) - 30,000 XP

Collect 10 different IO tech weapons (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach (0/3) - 30,000 XP

IMAGE: MJPWGAMING TWITTER