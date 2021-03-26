Last Updated:

Fortnite Llama Rama Challenges: Here's A List Of All The Challenges And Rewards

Fortnite Llama Rama Challenges has been one of the most talked about topics of the gaming community. So we have gathered some information about it. Read more

Sahil Mirani
Image Source: Epic Games Website

Fortnite Season 6 has been launched and the players are certainly loving it. But some of them have been asking a number of questions related to the new update and content that has been introduced to the game. To help these players, we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more about Fortnite Season 6. 

Fortnite Llama Rama Challenges

Fortnite players have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They have been asking questions like when does Llama Rama start in Fortnite and how to complete these Llama Rama Challenges. This is because the makers have added a number of new quests and challenges to the game with the recent update. To help these players, we have managed to gather some intel on this Fortnite Season 6 update that could answer their questions including when does Llama Rama start in Fortnite and how to complete these Llama Rama Challenges. The event will start from March 25 at 12 PM ET to April 9 at 4 PM ET, 2021. Apart from that, we have listed all the challenges and their rewards right here. Read more about Fortnite Llama Rama Challenges

CHALLENGE 1: BEYONDER

  • Description: Play three online matches
  • Fortnite Reward: Battle Ball Spray
  • Rocket League Reward: Topper - DJ Yonder

CHALLENGE 2: MORE LLAMA BELL

  • Description: Get 500 total points in online matches
  • Fortnite Reward: Llama-Rama Loading Screen
  • Rocket League Reward: Player Anthem - Llama Bell

CHALLENGE 3: OVER YONDER

  • Description: Get five Goals, Assists, or Saves in online matches
  • Fortnite Reward: Everybody Dance! Lobby Track
  • Rocket League Reward: Octane Decal - DJ Yonder

CHALLENGE 4: UMBRELLA ROYALE

  • Description: Get five Clears and Centers in online matches
  • Fortnite Reward: Zooming Wrap
  • Rocket League Reward: Wheels - Umbrella Royale

CHALLENGE 5: EXTRA ORDINARY 

  • Description: Play one online match in any of the Extra Modes playlist
  • Fortnite Reward: Turbo Ball! Back Bling

Fortnite Rocket League Reward: Player Title - Extra Ordinary

CHALLENGE 6: WINNING IS EVERYTHING (ROCKET LEAGUE REWARD ONLY)

  • Description: Win 10 online matches (Repeatable)
  • Rocket League Reward: 20,000 XP

The makers have now released a new trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post has taken a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. The makers have also confirmed that they will be releasing the Batmanskin to the game which also happens to be another Fortnite Season 6 leak that everyone is talking about. According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game. 

Promo Image Source: Epic Games Website

