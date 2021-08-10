Fortnite Makers Release Gamora And Star Lord Skins From Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy

Fortnite has managed to expand its universe by bringing in some popular fictional characters like Wolverine, Superman, Ironman and many more characters. They recently introduced Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy’s Gamora into the game and they are curious to learn more about this new Fortnite skin. They have been asking questions like How to get Gamora Skin In Fortnite and How much does Gamore skin cost in Fortnite? Here is all the information about the new Fortnite skin. Read more to know about the Guardians of the Galaxy character being released in Epic Games’ Fortnite.

Gamora Skin in Fortnite

Epic Games also took to the game’s official Twitter account to share the release of Gamore skin in Fortnite. They have also added other items like a sword pickaxe and a new backpack to the Gamora bundle in the game. Epic Games are going to release this skin in Fortnite item sho for a price of 1,500 V-bucks. This seems a bit high because the previous Marvel skins were priced at 700-1000 V-bucks in the game. Keep in mind that the price is for the entire bundle that includes Gamora’s Cloak Back Bling, Godslayer Pickaxe, and the Godslayer glideboard. The skin will be added to the game on August 14, at 8 PM ET. Epic Games are also going to pair up the Gamora skin with Star-Lord in the Item Shop from August 14.

More about Fortnite

Apart from this, the game managed to gain a lot of attention from the players with their in-game Ariana Grande concert. It is common to see Epic Games collaborate with popular stars like Ariana, Travis Scott, Major Lazer and many more. They have also released a new set of Weekly challenges for its players. Completing these challenges helps the players to increase their level and get several exciting rewards. Here is a list of all the latest Fortnite Weekly challenges released in the game. Read

Fortnite Week 9 Legendary Quests

Answer Slone from a phone 0/1 – 15,000 XP

Equip a Detector and disable an alien billboard in a single game 0/2 – 45,000 XP

Collect materials at Holly Hatchery 0/100 – 30,000 XP

Eliminate Trespassers 0/3 – 30,000 XP

Place a scanner in an alien biome 0/1 – 30,000 XP

Place spy probes 0/3 – 30,000 XP

