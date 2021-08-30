Last Updated:

Fortnite Makers Release New Bundle For Will Smith's Mike Lowrey Character From 'Bad Boys'

Fortnite introduces Will Smith's Mike Lowrey character from Bad Boys in Fortnite. Here is all information about getting this new skin in the battle royale game

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Fornite

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER


Fortnite has managed to increase its in-game playable skins and they have recently added a popular character played by Will Smith to their game. Epic Games has introduced Mike Lowrey in Fortnite as a playable cosmetic. This has been picked up by the community and they are curious to learn more about this new cosmetic set released in Fortnite. The players have been asking specific questions like, ‘How to get Mike Lowrey character in Fortnite?’ Here is all the information released on the internet about the new Fortnite skins. Read more 

Epic Games Mike Lowrey in Fortnite

Since Fortnite is a free game, Epic Games uses their in-game shop items to earn money off their players. The players can buy these iconic characters in the game using V-Bucks. The in-game currency can only be bought using real money. The makers have fixed the price of Mike Lowrey from Bad Boys price as 500 V-Bucks. This will give the players access to the Michael Lowrey skin and the Detective's Duffel Back Bling. Other items like Loose Cannon Cutters pickaxe replacement can also be bought for an additional 500 V-Bucks. The players can also opt to buy the full Will Smith-Michael Lowrey cosmetic bundle for a total of 2,000 V-Bucks which is about $20 in real money. Apart from this, the makers have also managed to release a new event for the Imposter mode in their game. Here is more information about the new Fortnite event released in the game. Read more 

More about Fortnite 

Epic Games has introduced the new Fortnite Impostors Trials in the game which started on August 25 at 13:30 IST and is scheduled to go on till September 6, 09:29 IST. The event can help the players earn new badges and in-game rewards. Rewards include Hot-Headed Spray: One Badge, Just Between Us Emoticon: Six Badges and Spectral Flex Wrap: 11 Badges. Apart from this, Epic Games has released a new set of challenges this week to give the player EX and rewards. Here is a list of all the Fortnite Week 12 challenges in the game. 

  • Get Slone's orders from a payphone: 15,000 XP
  • Craft a weapon with alien nanites: 45,000 XP
  • Destroy target dummies with IO weapons: 30,000 XP
  • Search for books on explosions: 30,000 XP
  • Deploy scanners in the alien biome: 30,000 XP
  • Collect three alien devices, then activate the countermeasure device underneath Corny Complex: 30,000 XP

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER

First Published:
