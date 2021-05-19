Fortnite Makers Release New Catwoman Skin Bundle For Their Zero Point Collaboration

Fortnite has constantly been releasing a lot of new content for its players. The makers have recently introduced a new Fortntie Catoman skin in the game and the players seem to love it. Because of its popularity, the players are currently trying to know how to get this skin in the game. To help them, here is how you can get your hands on the new Fortnite Zero Point Catwoman skin in the game. Read more to know how to get Fortnite Catwoman skin.

Fortnite Catwoman Skin released

The cat is back 🐈‍⬛



Grab the Catwoman Zero Outfit in the Shop now!https://t.co/35n59kiwcx pic.twitter.com/LA3gTUSFEU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 19, 2021

The makers of fortnite have collaborated with DC Comics and it is commonly known as fortnite Zero Point. This collaboration has brought in a number of different Fortnite skins from the DC universe that has taken the attention of the entire gaming community. The players can now get the Fortnite Catwoman skin bundle including the Catwoman Zero skin and also her Grappling Claw Pickaxe for 1,500 V-Buck. The players also have the option to buy just the skin for a total of 1,200 V-Bucks and the Pickaxe for a total of 800 V-Bucks. The players from North American can also buy the comic from various comic books retailers or access the digital issue via a DC Comics Infinite subscription. Using this comic will also give them a code for Catwoman's Grappling Claw Pickaxe.

A new collaboration with DC will bring in Batman x zero point to their game as a skin. This was confirmed by both Fortnite as well as DC comics on their official websites. Fortnite also released a Tweet about Batman skin that said, “He is vengeance! He is the night! He is gonna be in a crossover comic series with Fortnite Party popper.” This collaboration has also brought in a number of other DC characters to the game like the Rebirth Harley Quinn outfit. This Catwoman skin bundle was released with the 3rd issue of this Fortnite/Batman Zero Point Comic series. There are a total of 6 Comic book releases that have been planned till now. Thus expecting a new skin bundle being released with each Comic issue is certainly expected. Apart from this, the makers have also added a number of different NPC in the game and the players can buy these skins in the game. To help the players, here is also a list of some popular NPCs in the game along with their locations.

Tarana – Boney Burbs

Lara Croft – Stealthy Stronghold

Rebirth Raven – In a house southwest of Coral Castle

Cluck – In a house west of Lazy Lake

Cobb – Risky Reels, west of Colossal Crops

Shade: West of Sweaty Sands

Shot Stopper: Football Pitch in Dirty Docks

Slurp Jonesy: Slurpy Swamp

Snow Sniper: East of Retail Row

Sparkplug: Catty Corner

Splode: Unremarkable Shack

Stage Slayer: FN Radio

Suntan Specialist: Sweaty Sands

Tess: Dirty Docks:

TriggerFish: Crashed Cargo

