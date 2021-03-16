Fortnite Makers Release Neymar Jr And Lara Croft Skins Along With Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 has been launched and the players are certainly loving it. But some of them have been asking a number of questions related to the new update and content that has been introduced to the game. To help these players we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more about Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Neymar Jr and Lara Croft skin

Fortnite players have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They have been asking questions like Is Fortnite releasing a Neymar Jr skin and how to get the Lara Croft skin in the game. This is because the makers have added a number of new Fortnite Season 6 skins and the players are certainly loving it. To help these players, we have managed to gather some intel on these Fortnite Season 6 skins that could answer their questions including Is Fortnite releasing a Neymar Jr skin and how to get the Lara Croft skin in the game. So without any further delay, let's take a deep dive into knowing more about the new Fortnite Season 6 skins.

Fortnite makers have now confirmed that they are going to release a new Neymar Jr and Lara Croft skin in the game. This has also been confirmed on Epic Games official website and a preview of Lara Croft skin can also be seen over there. But the Neymar Jr skin still does not have a preview and will be added soon. The site says, “coming soon” as soon as you click on Neymar Jr option. Apart from that, the players might be able to but these skins from the game’s store with a specific amount of V-Bucks in the game. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about the Fortnite Season 6.

The makers have now released a new trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post ahs took a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. We have also mentioned the description of the storyline that was shared on Fortnite’s official website.