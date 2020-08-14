Fortnite Mega Drop Gives Enormous Discounts: Know Details About The Plan

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has brought a gradual change in the playing strategy and gameplay of many players around the world. These changes occurred after Fornite Season 3 introduced everyone with a new flooded Fortnite Map in the game. Some changes include the vanishing of land vehicles such as cars. However, many people are also concerned about Week 9 Challenges in Fortnite. While players are waiting for the latest season to roll out, many people from this gaming community are talking about the recent Fortnite Mega Drop that is giving free V bucks to the users. If are wanting to know more about this Fortnite Mega Drop, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Fortnite Mega Drop details

Recently, Epic Games has dropped new discount offers for Fortnite players calling it a Mega Drop. It comes as a bit of a surprise as there was no prior announcement of this discount on Fortnite. The Fortnite Mega Drop offers now let the players of this gaming community to avail 20% savings on both Fortnite V Bucks and real-money offers for Free V Bucks.

Players can avail this Fortnite mega Drop offer on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo, and MAC. However, discounts can be availed by the Android and iOS users only via payment from the Epic Direct payment option. The process for mobile gamers is different from PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo, and MAC users. Here are the prices as listed on the site where the Epic Direct payment offers a $2 discount on the purchase of 1000 V-bucks.

Epic Mega Drop Savings (1,000 V-Bucks)

Currency New Discount Price Google Play Store App Store US Dollar $7.99 + Sales Tax $9.99 + Sales Tax $9.99 + Sales Tax Euro 7.99€ VAT Inc. 9.99€ VAT 9.99€ VAT

Apart from this, players who have used Epic Direct payment option in the last 30 days i.e. from July 14, 2020, till August 13, 2020, will receive a V-Buck Bonus on 17th August 2020. The game developer also reveals that the bonus will be 20% of the amount purchased. Nevertheless, this offer is available for people who made purchases using real-money offers like the recent Summer Legends. This Fortnite Mega Drop event, Epic Games is also giving away the Shooting Starstaff Pickaxe absolutely free to all the players opting for it.

