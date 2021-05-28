Fortnite Mistborn Crossover: Kelsire To Be The First Skin To Be Introduced In The Game

Fortnite has constantly been adding a number of different items to the game that have managed to gain a lot of attention amongst the gaming community. A new Fortnite Mistborn crossover has been released and the players are certainly loving it. They are curious to know more about the Fortnite Mistborn crossover and are asking questions related to the same. To help them, here is some valuable information that can help these players know more about the latest Fortnite Mistborn crossover.

Mistborn kelsier skin released

The players are currently asking about Brandon Sanderson’s Mistborn crossover with the popular Epic Games' Fortnite. The makers of the game have now added a new Kelsier which happens to be the first skin to be introduced in Fortnite’s multiverse. The players can also get the Hemalurgic Spikes Back Bling, the Volcanic Glass Daggers Pickaxe, and a Kelsier-themed Loading Screen along with this Kelsier skin release. They can buy these items directly from the Fortnite official store. No other information has yet been revealed about this new crossover that has been done by the makers of Fortnite. However, there are some other characters from Brandon Sanderson’s Mistborn that could also be brought into Fortnite. Apart from this, here is also some valuable information about other skins that have been introduced in the game recently. Read more

The makers have collaborated with DC Comics and have brought in Zero Point to the game. They have recently released a new Deathstrike skin and other items in the game. The players can get Fortnite Deathstroke glider and the skin by purchasing the fourth copy of the Fortnite X Batman Zero Point collaboration. Apart from this, they have also released a new cup in the game. The players have also been asking about the Deathstroke Cup that is going to start on May 23. The players are currently excited to participate in these events. The makers have made a specific scoring system for their cup. Players from different regions of the globe will be able to compete with players from their areas.

