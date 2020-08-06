Fortnite Patch Notes 2..79: Here's All The Changes With The Joy Ride Update

Epic Games has released the update 13.40 Joy Ride in Fortnite which has brought the much-anticipated cars in the game. Players can now get around the battle royale map with vehicles that range from names like Whiplash, Islander Prevalent, OG Bear and many more. The latest update may be Fortnite's biggest update-to-date as it has brought upon several changes in the game. Check out the official patch notes for update 2.79 which is now available to download on all platforms. Check it out below -

Fortnite 2.79 update patch notes

ISLANDS

Renamed the Arena Island to Fortilla Island - A fortress on the water.

Added Debris Island - An empty version of the Fortilla Island.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Roboto font was removed.

GAMEPLAY

Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash that occurred when chests were created while the player was respawning.

Fixed a network connection issue that could occur when multiple supply drops were spawned at once.

WEAPONS + ITEMS

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Hoverboard could clip into the ground after jumping.

Fixed an issue where Junk Rift damage could be prevented by certain hideables.

Fixed an issue where the B.R.U.T.E. left behind visual effects when deleted.

Fixed an issue where the Mounted Turret could not aim down sights.

Fixed an issue where exiting the Mounted Turret did not display an interaction progress circle.

Fixed an issue where the player transformed into a prop and appeared much smaller to other players.

Fixed an issue where the Cannon Ball was getting stuck on indestructible structures.

Fixed an issue where players could change teams without respawning using the driver seat of a B.R.U.T.E.

Fixed an issue where the player could get into a broken state when entering the Quadcrasher while flying with the Jetpack.

Image courtesy - Fortnite official website

CREATIVE TOOLS + PHONE

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where multi-selected props were not rotating properly.

Fixed an issue where a previously added prop would become active on the phone tool when selecting from the creative inventory.

Fixed an issue where players could not rotate non-prop structures while using cut and paste with resize on.

Fixed an issue where Quickbar icons would flicker into empty slots between filled slots.

Fixed an issue where replacing items when the hotbar was full caused the currently equipped weapon to be replaced.

UI + SOCIAL

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where multiple devices in the Creative Inventory were still featuring a Recently Added tag.

Fixed an issue where assets in the minimap were appearing with corrupted textures.

