Fortnite Patch Notes For September 3, 2021: Check File Size And Other Major Changes

Epic Games is known for releasing constant updates to Fortnite to remove minor errors. The makers recently announced the release of a new set of Fortnite patch notes v3.29 and that the new update will go live to improve the game’s performance. The update is focused on improving the gaming experience and increasing stability by removing all the bugs like the Crew Protocol back bling not showing up on login. This has been picked up by the Fortnite gamers and they are curious to learn more about Fortnite Patch notes for today. Here is all the information about the latest Fortnite patch notes.

Fortnite Patch notes for today

-Addressing stability issues and the Crew Protocol back bling not showing up on login.

Fortnite has confirmed that they are starting to take the servers off for maintenance and bringing in the new content to the game servers. The size of this update is about 200 MB and will require a stable internet connection to download it on your console. Keep in mind that the makers will be working on fixing the issues in the game and not bring in the upcoming season. This is mostly because Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is about to end soon.

More about Fortnite

The leaks about the upcoming season going around in the community suggest that the next season will only be introduced in the game with a big finale full of surprising content. This is supposed to release soon with a different set of updates for the game. Keep an eye out for Fortnite server downtime on Fortnite Status official Twitter handle. Apart from this, Epic Games has also released a new set of Fortnite Weekly challenges in the game. Here is a list of all Epic and legendary Fortnite Weekly challenges available to complete right now.

Epic Quests

Repair IO Equipment (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Build structures at Corny Complex (0/25) – 30,000 XP

Destroy IO Intel (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Get Marigold’s Message from the Dead Drop (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Visit Radar Dish Bases in a single match (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Get Headshots (0/10) – 30,000 XP

Upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon (0/2) – 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests