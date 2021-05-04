Fortnite Patch Notes: Hotfix Sees The Return Of Tactical Shotgun And Infantry Rifle

Fortnite is one of the first games to arrive in the multiplayer battle royale domain. They have enlivened a new generation of free-to-play games. Epic puts the players on top and attempts to give new substance to them as often as possible. They likewise ceaselessly fix the game bugs and different issues that the players may be confronting, to make all the difference for smooth functionality. Many people would like to learn more about the Fortnite Patch Notes for Hotfix.

Fortnite Patch Notes for Hotfix

Fortnite has just released a very minor update on Twitter that brings new weapons and other changes to the game. The new Fortnite Weapons that are coming to the game in this update have already been a part of the game and are making a comeback in this update. This update will see the return of the Tactical Shotgun and the Infantry Rifle Fortnite. There are more changes to the Crafting, Drops, and Loots in the game. Check out the changes in the Fortnite Hotfix below:

âœ… Two favorites return! Unvaulted the Tactical Shotgun and Infantry Rifle

âœ… Doubling chance of Crafting Parts in floor loot (again!)

âœ… Mech Parts dropped from cars increased 50%

âœ… Improved loot chances for fish spots, Supply Drops, and Bunker Chests - favoring Classic weapons pic.twitter.com/O2gnsHj4Yh — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 3, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 Primal

ZERO CRISIS FINALE

During the Zero Crisis Finale, Agent Jones and the Foundation (one of the Seven) sealed the Zero Point in a Tower of Stone. As the Zero Point was being contained, it sent a mysterious pulse across the island, erasing any advanced technology in its path and reshaping the landscape of the island.

CROSS THE PRIMAL BOUNDARY

Untouched by modern technology, a primal biome spreads through the island. At its center are the spire and the village that surrounds it. Lurking in the shadow of the spire, the wilderness has taken over the island’s locations, like colossal crops and boney burbs. If you venture to the edges of the primal biome, you’ll find guardian spires protected by mysterious forces.

MAKE YOUR WEAPON

Don’t just find your tools, make them, using loot from wildlife and technology untouched by the pulse, craft your own weapons anywhere. Craft high-damage primal weapons like the primal rifle, high-precision familiar weapons like the revolver, and powerful bows like the flame and metal bow.

TAME THE WILD

Wildlife abounds on the island, ranging from prey like chickens and to vicious predatory wolves. Hunt or tame wildlife to not only live off the land but to gather materials for crafting. And though wolves may roam, the most fearsome predators have yet to hatch…

SUPPLIES FOR SUCCESS

The Zero Point may not have destroyed the island, but some were preparing for that possibility. If you come across bunker chests, open them up for powerful weapons that can range from rare to legendary, like rocket launchers. As the season progresses, new advancements will arrive in the form of weapons and upgrades, like a new Chonkers tire set to let you tear it up off-road.

Promo Image Source: FortniteStatus Twitter