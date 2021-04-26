Fortnite Prop Disguise Locations: Here Are The NPCs That Will Sell You This New Item

Quick links:
Source: Fortnite Twitter
Fortnite makers have constantly been adding a lot of new content to their game and the players seem to love it. But some of them have been trying to figure out information related to these new items. Players have thus been asking about Fortnite Prop Disguise and their locations. Here is all the information you need to find the Prop Disguise locations. Read
Fortnite Prop Disguise is basically an item that helps the players to convert them into a slurp barrel. This Fortnite Prop Disguise is certainly very helpful for the players to camouflage into the surrounding by turning into a slurp barrel. The players are required to buy this popular Fortnite item from an NPC in the game. There are specific places where one can find these items. Prop Disguise locations have been scattered throughout the map and we have managed to list some of them right here. Here are the NPCs that can sell you the Fortnite Prop Disguise for a small amount of 75 gold bars in the game. The item will activate as soon as you buy it and will be active till you shoot a weapon, use another item, are being shot by an enemy or after completing two minutes of using the item. Here are the Prop Disguise locations.
The makers have also released a brand new weapon called the exotic grappler bow in the game and the players are certainly loving it. The weapon can be found on the island and is spawned randomly through the map. The weapon is unlike the usual ones as it does not require the traditional ammunition but can be harvested items like wood, stone and metal to make its own ammunition. The gun is available in three different types including Rare, Epic, and Legendary Recycler.