Fortnite Releases Croft Manor On Their Creative Game Mode: Here's How To Join

Fortnite Season 6 has been launched and the players are certainly loving it. But some of them have been asking a number of questions related to the new update and content that has been introduced to the game. To help these players we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more about Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Croft Manor

Fortnite players have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They have been asking questions like what is croft manor and how to find the mystery at croft manor. This is because the makers have added a number of new quests and challenges to the game with the recent update. To help these players, we have managed to gather some intel on this Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 quests that could answer their questions including what is croft manor and how to find the mystery at croft manor. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite has recently launched the new creative map for Mystery at Croft manor and the players seem to love it. This can be accessed by going into the Fortnite Creative game mode till March 30. After that, the players can use Croft Manor code, 0116-9392-3142 to join this particular map. The official description of the cap on Fortnite’s website says,” Lara Croft needs your help! Following her debut in this Season’s Battle Pass, Croft Manor has appeared in Fortnite Creative. Complete the Mystery at Croft Manor experience and unlock a special Lara Croft Spray.” Apart from this, the makes have released the new challenges for Fortnite Season 6 Week 2. We have also managed to gather some information about these challenges right here. Read more

Craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Tame a Boar

Deal damage with Mechanical weapons

Deal explosive damage to opponents

Ride different ziplines

Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

Get a headshot with a bow

More about Fortnite

The makers have now released a new trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post has taken a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. The makers have also confirmed that they will be releasing the Batmanskin to the game which also happens to be another Fortnite Season 6 leak that everyone is talking about. According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game.

Promom Image: Fortnite Official Website