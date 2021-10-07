Fortnite Releases Dead By Daylight Inspired Nitefair Mode: How To Use Creative Codes?

Fortnite has been one of the most played Battle Royale games all over the world It is mostly because of the innovative and exciting upgrades released by epic Games. Similarly, another new Fortnite game mode inspired by Behaviour Interactive’s popular multiplayer horror game, Dead By Daylight has now been released in the game and users are curious to learn more about it. Epic Games introduced its new Nitefair game mode in the game and it has been developed by Meta4 Interactive.

There’s something dangerous in the wind.



Escape the wrath of TPK and do whatever it takes to not get hooked in this asymmetrical survival horror experience.



Play Nightfair, inspired by @Behaviour, built by @meta4interact now!



Island Code: 8342-0826-6393



🎥: @imblanky pic.twitter.com/e6nSL12rjM — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 6, 2021

Fortnite’s new Nitefair is now live and the game mode requires a total of six players to escape from a twisted theme park. While escaping, the players will need to keep an eye for the one hunter who is trying to kill them all. Fortnite has added a new feature that requires the players to insert coins and open a gate to get out of the game mode. Fortnite’s Nitefair game mode is currently live and it can be found in Fortnite’s Discover tab. Users can also open the creative mode of Fortnite and simply paste the creative code: 8342-0826-6393. To help the players here is a full step-by-step guide that can help play the new Nitefair game mode inspired by Dead By Daylight.

How to use creative codes?

Step 1: Open the Fortnite Application on your device.

Step 2: Then open the Creative game mode available in the game selection menu.

Step 3: Click Change to access this menu.

Step 4: Press Play.

Step 5: Then put in the event code and press enter.

More about Fortnite

Epic Games has just launched a new set of cosmetics, theme changes and weapons as a part of its Halloween event, Fortnitemaires 2021. A new Universal Monsters Set has now been launched and it can be purchased from Fortnite’s in-game store. Apart from this, The Mummy skin for Fortnite is also supposed to release soon. Other additions like legendary monsters and other characters are also supposed to be added to the game. Other well-known characters like Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead are also supposed to be released soon.