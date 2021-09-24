Last Updated:

Fortnite Releases New Venom And Eddie Brock Cosmetics: How To Get Venom In Fortnite?

Fortnite Venom Outfit has just been announced and the players are curious to know more about it. here is all the information about the new skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite

Fortnite makers had confirmed to bring in main characters from Marvel’s Venom franchise. Recent updates from Epic Games confirm that the makers have added the Fortnite Venom Outfit and the players have been curious to learn more about it. Since the release of this Fortnite skin, players have been searching for questions like, ‘How to get Venom in Fortnite?’ Fortnite has brought in the Eddie Brock skiing to the game which can be turned into the venom skin. Here is a full guide that can help you get the Fortnite Venom Outfit. 

How to get Venom in Fortnite?

Fortnite Venom Outfit is going to be available from October 1 and the players can directly head to the in-game shop and buy the Eddie Brock bundle. The entire bundle will grant the players a Symbiote Scythe Picaxe. Another Venom is also going to be added that gives the players a Venom Outfit, the Different Tasty Snack Emoticon, the Tendrils of Venom Back Bling, the Symbiotic Sail Glider, and the Symbiote Trail Contrail. Thus try and save all the V-Bucks to buy these skins in the game. Players can also buy the Eddie Brock skin and interact with a symbiote in the game. Interacting with these symbiotes in the game can help turn the Eddie Brock skin into Venom.

More about Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass

All of these additions have been made to the game after the release of Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. Epic Games has also added a new set of Fortnite Season 8 Wrath Escaped Tenant challenges to complete with the latest Season. These challenges help the players to increase their XP and get exclusive Battle Pass rewards. To help the players, here is a list of all the new Fortnite Season 8 Wrath Escaped Tenant challenges introduced with Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. 

  • Spot enemy players using the Recon Scanner (0/2) and get 12,000 XP
  • Use a Jump Pad or Jump Vent and travel 100 meters before landing (0/100) and get 14,000 XP
  • Get a Storm Forecast from a Character (0/1) and get 16,000 XP
  • Get a bounty from a bounty board (0/1) and get 18,000 XP
  • Complete a bounty (0/1) and get 20,000 XP
