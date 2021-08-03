'Fortnite Rift' Tour Ropes In Ariana Grande To Headline Their Latest Concert Series

Fortnite Rift tour has finally revealed the “record-breaking superstar” who is set to headline their upcoming concert, and it is none other than Ariana Grande! The 28-year-old Grammy-winning artist is set to join the likes of global A-lister's Travis Scott and Marshmello as her five-show Fortnite concert will premiere Friday, August 6 at 3 pm PT (Saturday, August 7 at 3:30 am in India). Last year, the world of music and competitive gaming was brought together by Fortnite in their Party Royale theme during the lockdown. The biggest headliner of their series of in-game concerts was the Travis Scott Astroworld event.

Ariana Grande roped in for Fortnite Rift tour

The new rift tour will allow the players to purchase an Ariana Grande skin and a Piggy Smallz Back Bling, which will be available in the Item Shop on August 4 at 8:00 pm EST. The much-aniticapted event has been so hyped that the game developer Epic Games, has even requested viewers to tune in at least an hour prior to the show’s scheduled timing and will be going live half an hour prior. The fans can even dress up as their favourite pop star to attend her concert, as part of the Icon Series in the Fortnite Item Shop. The players will even get a reward for just attending Grande's concert in the form of the Cuddly Cloudcruiser Umbrella.

Excuse us, Ariana is coming!



Fortnite Presents the Rift Tour featuring @ArianaGrande kicks off August 6 at 6 PM ET #RiftTourhttps://t.co/1ljUFig39F pic.twitter.com/GDCnr24Wh9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 1, 2021

Full schedule for Fortnite Rift Tour for Indian audience

Here's the full schedule for Fortnite Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande with timings for the Indian audience-

Show 1: Friday, August 6 at 3 pm PT — Saturday, August 7 at 3:30 am IST

Show 2: Saturday, August 7 at 11 pm PT — Saturday, August 7 at 11:30 pm IST

Show 3: Saturday, August 7 at 9 pm PT — Sunday, August 8 at 9:30 am IST

Show 4: Sunday, August 8 at 7 am PT — Sunday, August 8 at 7:30 pm IST

Show 5: Sunday, August 8 at 3 pm PT — Monday, August 9 at 3:30 am IST

With the record-breaking artist on board, Epic games can expect to break its previous records as last year's Travis Scott performance drew 27.7 million unique visitors and over 12 million concurrent viewers at one point whereas Marshmello's February 2019 concert brought in 10.7 million concurrent viewers. With Grande's event in the works since last October, as per reports, it is likely that the pop icon will add another record to her name.

(IMAGE- @FORTNITEGAME/TWITTER)