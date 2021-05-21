Fortnite Sandcastle Locations: Here's How To Complete The Weekly Challenge

Fortnite makers have constantly been releasing their weekly challenges and the players seem to love them. They have currently released a new Fortnite Sandcastle challenge and the players are now curious to finish them. Thus they have been trying to search for the Fortnite Sandcastle location. To help these players, here are a couple of locations on the Fortnite map that can be used to complete this new Fortnite Sandcastle challenge. Read more

Fortnite Sandcastle Locations

The players are required to first build the sandcastle and then destroy the sandcastle to complete the weekly challenges in the game. These are two different challenges, but they can be done together. All the players need to do is find a quiet spot on the beach to finish this challenge. Because of the popularity around it, there might be a number of other players trying to finish this challenge, so be aware of them. The players can use two Fortnite Sandcastle locations currently. The first one being at the edge of the map just below Holly Hedges. The second location is just at the edge of the map near Dirty Docks. These locations will also give the players a lot of loot thus opting to complete the challenge at the start could be helpful. Apart from this, here is also a list of weekly challenges released by the gamers themselves. Read more

Eliminate a player while swimming (1)

Deal damage to players within 30 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus (150)

Pickaxe elimination (1)

Build sandcastles (3)

Deal damage to descending Supply Drops (100)

Destroy opponent structure while driving a modded vehicle (1)

Destroy sandcastles (3)

More about Fortnite

The makers of Fortnite have now added an option to support your favourite NBA terms because of the upcoming 2021 NBA Playoffs. The players can take part in this five-day competition featuring all 30 NBA teams. A number of different Fortnite X NBA skins are going to be released in the game. All the players need to do is go on to the official website of Fortnite X NBA signup and register themselves in their favourite NBA team. Keep in mind that there are a limited number of seats and this registration process will begin from May 19 till May 23, 2021. This registration is only available for the first 15,000 players in the game thus do not wait over this tournament and register yourself now. The Fortnite Community Battles will start by May 19 and will last till May 23.

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER