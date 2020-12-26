Fortnite Savage Emote: Check Out The New Savage Fortnite Dance In The Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Season 5 Zero Point carries new characters to the game as bounty trackers. The bounty hunters have been called from various gaming universes to Fortnite Island. Alongside this, the players are being treated with numerous missions and challenges to finish in Fortnite Island. Players are asking about Fortnite savage emote.

Fortnite Savage Emote

Other than shooting and getting the kills to assert dominance in the game, Fortnite has also allowed the players an emote feature where players can make their characters perform different types of actions according to the emote they choose. These emotes can be used for teasing other players, appreciating or thanking them, or just plainly for fun in Fortnite.

Savage Fortnite Dance is the new emote that players have been wondering about. The Savage Fortnite dance resembles the famous Tiktok dance videos that have been highly popular across 2020. The Savage Emote can be bought at the Fortnite Item Shop for 500 Vbucks.

Classy. Sassy. Savage.



Get the Savage Emote with moves by Keara Wilson in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/DEDWr5k0dg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 26, 2020

The Flow emote is another new emote that is available in the Fortnite Item Shop. The Flow emote is another dance emote in Fortnite and can be bought for 500 Vbucks at the Fortnite Item Shop.

Fortnite Season 5 Zero Point

The Hunt is On

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island...

New Hunting Grounds

New hunters mean new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honor in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle, and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire

As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages

The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services, and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks

New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!

All-New Battle Pass

Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter, and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.

Who’s Next?

The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop... Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?

