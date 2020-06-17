'Fortnite' Season 3 Trailer: Midas Is Alive, Meowsicles & Aquaman Spotted; WATCH

The much-awaited Fortnite Season 3 trailer is out with a unique name of Fortnite Splash Down. Fortnite Season 2 ended with huge Device event that has changed the entire feel and the face of the Battle Royale island. Fans and community members of this Epic Games' creation are going crazy as they see Midas at the beginning of the trailer who was expected to be dead. Here is all we can understand after watching the new trailer.

Fortnite Season 3 trailer released and you will have to Splash Down to play it

The Fortnite Season 3 Trailer revealed a map filled with water and it begins with Midas' survival clip and how he is floating on the water sitting on a plank. The trailer then shows the favourite character of many players, Meowsicles riding a shark which makes us wonder if players can too ride on sharks in the game. The brand new Fortilla Location is flooded with water and you can see other characters still in a huge fight.

The Aquaman Skin has made an awesome cameo while enjoying a ride over a fish, however, it was already teased on Twitter with a Golden Trident picture. This new POI is going to replace the Agency that got blown up due to the Device Event that exploded and left the entire map flooded in the mayhem with the Agency completely destroyed, submerging the entire map in water.

The Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass trailer also revealed that in season 3 players will be getting their own Fortilla were they can unlock challenges and buy the Battle Pass. Players can also spot the Master Engineer Jules in the trailer revealing the new skin. The Fortilla also comes with a 'Builder Brother', which seems like a new feature where players can build and customise their own Umbrella. It also teased the arrival of new vehicles getting added with Fortnite season 3.

The Fortnite Downtime just started a few hours ago and there is still time for players to wait for the new update to roll out. The new Fortnite Season 3 trailer has worked like the cherry on top which has amazed fans who are eagerly waiting for the update to come out. The Fortnite Downtime starts from 02:00 AM ET i.e. 06:00 AM UCT or 11:30 AM IST and it is expected to last for 3 hours straight.

