Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 Challenges: How To Destroy Mailboxes?

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine. The gaming platforms for which this game is available include PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS. Continue reading to know about the mailboxes location for Fortnite Season 5 challenges.

How to Destroy Mailboxes in Fortnite Season 5?

All players need to do is destroy five mailboxes. That means visiting one of the most suburban areas such as Holly Hedges and more which are listed below:

Lazy Lake - 7 mailboxes

Pleasant Park - 3 mailboxes

Retail Row - 3 mailboxes

Salty Towers - 3 mailboxes

Holly Hedges - 2 mailboxes

Craggy Cliffs - 1 mailbox

From the list above you can see that the location with most mailboxes is Lazy Lake as there are seven of them directly lined on the streets in Fortnite Season 5 Week 2. It is clearly possible to complete this entire quest in one go at this location. Other than this prime spot, other places are Pleasant Park, Retail Row, and Salty Towers which are all good places to find some more broken boxes. Just make sure that you reach here before any other player destroys it for each match as it is a one-time available structure for every match.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 Challenges

Epic

Destroy mailboxes (x5)

Plant the evidence in Catty Corner or Flush Factory (x3)

Find car parts (x3)

Deliver a vehicle from Steamy Stacks to Pleasant Park (x1)

Drive through flaming rings (x1)

Find clues in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake (x3)

Destroy dog houses (x3)

Legendary

Damage with Legendary Weapons (1500, 3000, 4500, 6000, 7500)

You can identify Fortnite mailboxes as the blue units that sit by the side of the road in residential areas, and they have a humorous snail logo printed on their flanks to represent the 'snail mail' (ie physical post) they carry.

